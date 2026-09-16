Keith Long and Ollie Cahill appointed by Shels to head up Academy

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE made two significant appointments to strengthen their underage structure.

Keith Long has been named as the new Academy Director of Shelbourne FC, while Ollie Cahill comes in as Head of Player Development.

Long, the former Dundalk, St Pat’s and Bray Wanderers player has significant managerial experience, not least eight years in charge of Bohemians and was most recently in charge of Waterford.

He will be in charge of developing young talent within the club, enhancing player pathways and developing coaching structures for both boys and girls.

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Cahill is a former Shelbourne player, famously scoring for the club against Olimpija Ljubljana in 2003. He played for 17 years in total and served 13 years with the PFAI, representing players.

Ollie Cahill in action for Shelbourne. INPHO INPHO

Cahill said, “We will do everything possible to ensure that the coaches and players in the Academy are getting what they require so that we can ultimately produce footballers and people that are of the highest calibre.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to working with Keith Long to look to implement the highest standards possible in the Academy and to make sure that Shelbourne are at the forefront when it comes to producing the best players in the country.”

These roles have come about from the Government’s investment in League of Ireland academies. Long spoke about that at his appointment, saying, “Government support is a significant opportunity for the club, but success won’t simply be measured by additional staff or resources.

“It will be measured by the standards we establish. We are at the start of what I believe is an exciting journey for Irish football. The Government investment gives clubs a real opportunity to raise the standards within our academies and to create better environments for our players and coaches.”

Shelbourne FC chief executive Tomás Quinn added, “The Academy is a critical part of the long-term strategy and success of Shelbourne Football Club. Our ambition is to build an academy that has a lasting impact across the club, creating the environment, structures and pathways that allow young players to develop and ultimately progress into our men’s and women’s first teams.

“Keith’s appointment is an important step in that process. His experience and understanding of the League of Ireland will be hugely valuable as we continue to strengthen the Academy and raise standards across every area of its operation.

“We are delighted to have Keith leading this work and look forward to seeing the impact he can make across the club in the years ahead.”

He added, “Ollie’s appointment is an important step in our ambition to develop a stronger and more sustainable pathway from the Academy to our first teams. Developing our own players is central to the long-term strategy of the football club, and having someone with Ollie’s playing experience, knowledge and understanding of Shelbourne, leading on player development is a major asset.”