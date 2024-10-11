Keith Ricken and Fergal McCormack to lead Cork's minor footballers and hurlers

KEITH RICKEN AND Fergal McCormack have been proposed as the respective football and hurling minor managers by the County Management Committee in Cork.

Both proposals go before the County Committee on 5 November for approval.

Advertisement

Ricken, from St Vincent’s, will serve a two-year term having overseen the U15 and U16 groups for the past two seasons. He is a former senior manager of the county, and lead the Rebels to an All-Ireland U20 title in 2019.

McCormack, from Mallow and a senior All-Ireland winner in 1999, will serve a one-year term with the hurlers. He also took charge of the U15 and U16 for the past two years.

Cork chairman Pat Horgan said: “We are thrilled to have people of the calibre and experience of Keith and Fergal to take on such challenging, voluntary roles and we have no doubt that the players involved will benefit hugely from their guidance and instruction.”

Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: “It is a tribute to the work being carried out at underage level that we have such quality people to promote to these management positions and no doubt, both Keith and Fergal will be bringing outstanding support personnel with them also.”

Selectors will be confirmed at the November meeting.