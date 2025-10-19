'Not a bad audition' - Brady lights up FAI Cup final ahead of Ireland opportunity

“WHAT A DAY,” beamed hat-trick hero Kelly Brady after firing Athlone Town to FAI Cup final success and a historic double.

And what a week ahead as the US-born former Ireland U19 striker could realise her international dream.

Athlone’s Golden Boot winner made it 26 goals in all competitions this season in a thrilling 3-2 win over Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

Brady will train with the Ireland squad over the coming days ahead of their Uefa Nations League play-off against Belgium. Ireland head coach Carla Ward and her assistant Alan Mahon were there to see it all.

Last night “was like Christmas Eve — I could not go to sleep,” Brady reflected afterwards.

Christmas Day certainly delivered.

“What a day. I’m so proud of this team. We wanted to make history and become the first Athlone team to win a double and we did that. I had so much belief in our team. Bohs are a great side. We did what we had to do.”

And herself? “It’s awesome, I’m just happy to finally get the hat-trick.

“It’s a great feeling to get the Ireland recognition, I wanted to get on that radar by coming into the League of Ireland and I’m really humbled to be involved with a lot of great players and put my best foot forward.”

“Not a bad audition,” she agreed, with Ward watching on as Brady and Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds prepare to train with her 24-player squad.

“I just want to make a good impression, I’m always giving 100% and the team put on a great show, everyone gave their all today.”

Brady’s parents Gerry and Mary, and extended family from Monaghan and Galway respectively, were there to see it all unfold.

“They’re so proud and they have supported me throughout my journey. They said I could have got four (goals) but it is what it is!

“I couldn’t have asked for a better year. I didn’t do it by myself, they’re all top notch performers and we all bring out the best in each other. I’m super proud.”

Brady is living firmly in the present, but what about the future?

“We’ll see where it takes me, I’m keeping my options open right now. I would love to come back with Athlone and retain all these players and try to do this all over again.

“Because it feels good, you know?”

Athlone Town manager Sullivan, Amelia Ryan, Brady, Kate Slevin, Shauna Brennan and Gordon Brett celebrate. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The 23-year-old understandably came in for high praise from her manager and teammates.

“Big golden head on her, you can’t miss it,” defensive stalwart Kayleigh Shine joked.

“She’s a ditz off the pitch, I hope she doesn’t mind me saying that. But on the pitch, she really has her head screwed on tight. The only thing she sees is goals, she’s like a golden retriever. She sees a ball, she’s just like, ‘ball’. That’s the only way to describe Kelly. She doesn’t give up.”

Christened Miss Aura by manager John Sullivan, the former League of Ireland manager waxed lyrical about his lethal striker afterwards.

“Incredible aura. She lights up the room every time she comes into it. Her energy, her positivity. It’s so infectious, it’s unbelievable. And you can see it in her style of play. She makes every bad ball into a great ball. She just has that never die attitude and she’s incredible to work with.

“Kelly’s so composed. Even how she speaks, she’s so articulate, so eloquent. And you see it in her style of play. Never loses her cool. She’s amazing, it spreads right throughout the whole group.”

Asked if she’s good enough to play international football, Sullivan continued:

“In my opinion, yeah. I’m not Carla Ward, but Carla is a big fan of hers. I spoke to Carla recently about her and Carla is a massive fan of hers and that’s why she’s in with the panel next week.”

Bohemians manager Alban Hysa fielded the same question.

“I think she’s a great plyer in the league, I really do believe that. Does she need to work in terms of being in the national team? She’s got a lot of things that potentially she’ll need to refine in order to get into that team.

“She runs all day for you so that’s a given and she’s scored a lot of goals in the league but when it comes to the international level, you’re playing against the quality of your peers and potentially better which makes it a lot harder. If your technical ability to get away from players isn’t where it potentially might be it’s very hard to get away just by sprinting, because you will be matched for all of those things.

“Yes she can potentially make that jump but she’ll need a little bit of work to get there.”