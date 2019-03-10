This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
United States Cycling Olympic silver medallist Catlin dies aged 23

Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion Kelly Catlin has died, USA Cycling has confirmed.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 10:41 PM
Kelly Catlin pictured at the 2018 UCI Track World Championships last March.
Image: Casey B. Gibson
Image: Casey B. Gibson

USA CYCLING HAS announced that Olympic team pursuit silver medallist Kelly Catlin has died.

Catlin was part of the four-woman team at Rio 2016 that finished second behind Great Britain in the gold-medal race.

The 23-year-old won three successive world titles from 2016 in the event, while also forging a career on the road with Rally UHC Cycling.

Her death was confirmed by USA Cycling on Sunday following reports she had passed away on Friday.

“The U.S. cycling community suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Kelly Catlin, USA Cycling National Team member,” said president Rob DeMartini.

“Kelly was more than an athlete to us, and she will always be part of the USA Cycling family. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Catlin family. This is an incredibly difficult time and we want to respect their privacy.

“The entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly’s team-mates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving.

“We are deeply saddened by Kelly’s passing, and we will all miss her dearly. We hope everyone seeks the support they need through the hard days ahead, and please keep the Catlin family in your thoughts.”

Rally UHC Cycling also tweeted their condolences following the news of Catlin’s death.

“The news of Kelly’s passing has hit the team hard,” they said. “Losing an incredible person at such a young age is very difficult. 

“Kelly was our friend and team-mate. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and those who were fortunate enough to know her best.”

