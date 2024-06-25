Ken Doherty accepts two-year invitational tour card from World Snooker

KEN DOHERTY HAS accepted a two-year invitational tour card from World Snooker which will take him to 36 years on the tour.

Doherty, world champion in 1997, first played on the tour in 1990 but would have lost his card based on his performances this year.

However, World Snooker have extended to Doherty a two-year tour card which the 54-year-old Dubliner has accepted.

WST is delighted to announce that Ken Doherty has accepted a two-year invitational tour card, valid for the 24/25 and 25/26 seasons!



Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, however, has declined an equivalent invitation from World Snooker in order to focus on other commitments.

Hendry, who won the World Championship seven times between 1990 and 1999, returned to the game in 2020 after initially retiring in 2012.

The 55-year-old received two-year invitational tour cards in 2020 and 2022 but has now declined a renewal due to his media work and an ambassadorial role in China.

Although he has not officially retired, it looks like being the end of a successful playing career.

A statement from World Snooker read: “Stephen Hendry was offered an invitational tour card but has decided not to accept.

“The seven-time world champion had held the card since 2020, but now feels that he is unable to commit to the tour due to other priorities including the growth of his CueTips YouTube Channel and brand, broadcast commitments and ambassadorial role in China.”

Hendry, who did not win a match in his final two years on tour, added in the Daily Record: “Let’s be honest, I wasn’t pulling up any trees, was I?

“I was a little bit surprised with how good the standard was, but I’ve just got so many other work commitments, I won’t be able to dedicate enough time to practising.

“I know the game inside out, I still know all the shots, but unfortunately the body is not performing like my brain wants it to. I wasn’t putting in the effort the last couple of seasons and, with all my TV commitments and my YouTube channel, it’s just not feasible to do myself justice.”