'They got the right one': Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl half-time show

RAPPER KENDRICK LAMAR is to headline the Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans next year.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation announced on Sunday that Lamar would lead the half-time festivities from the Caesars Superdome on 9 February.

The rapper, who has won 17 Grammys, said he is looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL’s championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Lamar has experienced massive success since his debut album “good kid, m.A.A.d city” in 2012.

He became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN.

The rapper’s latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released in 2022.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z called Lamar a “once-in-a-generation” artist and performer.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision,” Jay-Z said. “He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”