Keoghan key as Kilkenny secure rare win in Wexford

Kilkenny 2-17

Wexford 0-15

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

TWO-GOAL Martin Keoghan was the chief gunslinger as Kilkenny returned to winning ways in Division 1A of the Allianz hurling league with Saturday’s derby success over Wexford at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Keoghan, the Cats’ hottest property right with 2-12 from three games, rattled the hosts with two first-half blows, which carved out a decisive 2-10 to 0-4 half-time position.

Gutsy Wexford, still minus Lee Chin and Kevin Foley together with losing Rory O’Connor and Simon Donohoe through injury in the opening half, made a sterling effort in the closing period, only to be left to count the cost of their earlier struggles.

Keith Rossiter’s men now face a real battle to avoid demotion as they face into trips to Clare and Limerick while hosting Galway in between.

Kilkenny have a break next weekend, but Derek Lyng’s charges are very much back in the hunt to atone for last year’s defeat in the league decider.

And victory for the Cats ends a run of seven visits to Slaneyside without a victory over their neighbours since a league semi-final in 2018 — Wexford having won five and drawing two derbies in between.

Centre-back Mikey Carey featured amongst a settling blast of early Kilkenny points, as Billy Ryan, Eoin Cody (free) and Cian Kenny chipped in with four points without reply inside four minutes.

Wexford were destined not to score from play for the entire half, with Cian Byrne mustering their first response from a free earned by Connal Flood after 10 minutes.

A far more vibrant Kilkenny were threatening to unleash real hurt, and while Billy Ryan was twice denied — including by the woodwork — the Cats got the cream on 23 minutes when Keoghan pounced for his first major.

It followed a clearance from Paddy Deegan being shipped on by Stephen Donnelly as Keoghan landed a considerable 1-6 to 0-1 yield.

And Keoghan drove the lead out to 2-7 to 0-2 on 29 minutes when Billy Ryan sent him clear as the black and amber transformed a harmless delivery into further punishment for the home side.

Kilkenny eventually tripped to the changing rooms 2-10 to 0-4 clear at the halfway stage.

Wexford responded spiritedly after the change of ends, and Cathal Dunbar sent over a succulent line ball amid an unbroken five-point burst by the locals which cut the gap to 2-15 to 0-15 with increasing encouragement for their loyal followers amongst the 4,561 attendance.

But Eoin Cody’s relatively trusty dead-ball shooting — only messing up two placed balls — safeguarded Kilkenny’s first victory on Wexford soil in eight attempts.

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne 0-6 (frees), Mark Fanning 0-3 (frees), Richie Lawlor 0-2, Conor Hearne, Simon Roche, Cathal Dunbar (line-ball), Seamus Casey (free) 0-1 each

Scorers for Kilkenny: Eoin Cody 0-8 (frees), Martin Keoghan 2-0, Cian Kenny 0-3, Billy Ryan 0-2, Mikey Carey, Jordan Molloy, Harry Shine, Billy Drennan 0-1 each

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2 Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s)

6 Conor Foley (Horeswood)

3 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

9 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

19 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

7 Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

5 Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

8 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

10 Darren Codd (St. Martin’s)

11 Jack Redmond (Rathnure)

13 Cian Byrne (Fethard)

15 Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)

12 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

17 Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Subs

21 Cian Molloy for Donohoe (15)

25 Cillian Byrne for O’Connor (23)

23 Simon Roche for Codd (HT)

14 Seamus Casey for Flood (51)

22 James Byrne for Byrne-Dunbar (68)

Kilkenny

1 Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney)

2 Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

3 Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4 Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

5 David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

6 Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

7 Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8 Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

9 Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

10 Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11 Cian Kenny (James Stephens)

12 Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

13 Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)

14 Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15 Harry Shine (Dicksboro)

Subs

23 Billy Drennan for Donnelly (56)

21 Eoghan Lyng for Keoghan (56)

18 Peter Connellan for Deegan (63),

20 Billy Reid for Carey (67)

25 Niall Shortall for Ryan (67)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).