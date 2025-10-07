Kerry appoint Marc Ó Sé as minor manager, brother Tomás to remain with U20s

KERRY HAVE announced the appointment of five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé as minor manager, while his older brother Tomás will remain in charge of the county’s U20s team.

Both individuals have committed to two-year deals for their respective positions, after being ratified by the county board delegates this evening.

The U20s management group includes Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Maurice Horan (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) and Mike Frank Russell (Laune Rangers).

Also part of the minor setup will be Niall O’Mahony (Spa), Ronan McAuliffe (Gneeveguilla), Noel Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) and Cathal Moriarty (Miltown/Castlemaine).

The U20 hurling management team is to be confirmed, while the minor hurling setup comprises manager Brian Sargent (Tralee Parnells), along with Conor Bohane (Abbeydorney), Martin Daly (St. Brendan’s), James McCarthy (Kilmoyley) and David O’ Grady (Ballyduff).