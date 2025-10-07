Advertisement
More Stories
Marc Ó Sé (file pic). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeReady to go

Kerry appoint Marc Ó Sé as minor manager, brother Tomás to remain with U20s

Both individuals have committed to two-year terms.
9.52pm, 7 Oct 2025

KERRY HAVE announced the appointment of five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé as minor manager, while his older brother Tomás will remain in charge of the county’s U20s team.

Both individuals have committed to two-year deals for their respective positions, after being ratified by the county board delegates this evening.

The U20s management group includes Mark Fitzgerald (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Maurice Horan (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) and Mike Frank Russell (Laune Rangers).

Also part of the minor setup will be Niall O’Mahony (Spa), Ronan McAuliffe (Gneeveguilla), Noel Kennelly (Listowel Emmets) and Cathal Moriarty (Miltown/Castlemaine).

The U20 hurling management team is to be confirmed, while the minor hurling setup comprises manager Brian Sargent (Tralee Parnells), along with Conor Bohane (Abbeydorney), Martin Daly (St. Brendan’s), James McCarthy (Kilmoyley) and David O’ Grady (Ballyduff).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie