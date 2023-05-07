'A great way to honour their mother' - Kerry boss hails Clifford brothers after Munster win

KERRY BOSS JACK O’Connor hailed the character of David and Paudie Clifford in playing starring roles in today’s Munster final win, the day after their mother Ellen had died.

O’Connor did not expect the Fossa brothers to play in the game at the Gaelic Grounds, when the sad news filtered through to him yesterday that their mother had passed away after a long illness.

But when he discussed it with the attacking pair, they were insistent that it was the wishes of the Clifford family that David and Paudie would play against Clare.

They lined out and excelled, David captaining the team and scoring 2-6, while Paudie set up one of his younger brother’s goals and struck Kerry’s fifth goal of the day himself.

Afterwards David came to the Mick Mackey Stand to lift the trophy, Munster Council chairman Ger Ryan saluting him and his brother before presenting the silverware. There was no winning speech from the 24-year-old, a sensible decision in the circumstances, while team-mate Sean O’Shea accepted the man-of-the-match award from RTÉ on his behalf.

“When I initially heard the news yesterday, the initial reaction was that I didn’t expect the lads to play,” revealed O’Connor afterwards.

“But when I talked to them, they were adamant that they had discussed it as a family and the extended family. And the decision was that they wanted to play and we certainly weren’t going to stand in their way. And by and large, it has worked out well. They honoured their mother in the best way possible and made everyone proud.

“That is a tough blow to lose your mother at such a young age. And they wouldn’t have slept much last night. But they get great solace in being with the group and I am sure the lads will really look after that as a group over the next few days.

“And it was just fantastic that they played so well, David came away with 2-6 and Paudie obviously got his goal in the second-half. A great way to honour their mother.

“There came a time this morning where we had to treat this as a normal game and everything had to be normal. Once the ball is thrown in, everything goes hell for leather. It was a great testament to their focus that they were able to put all that behind them.”

Kerry Sean O’Shea said the players will ‘really row in ‘ behind the bereaved brothers, while Kingdom attacking great Colm Cooper spoke before the game about the comfort that can be drawn from playing with a group during a time of grief.

"It's a very difficult day but they want to be out there" - Colm Cooper thinks David and Paudie Clifford's late mother Ellen would have wanted them to play against Clare today.

Opposing manager Colm Collins expressed his sympathies on behalf of the Clare camp.

“It was terrible to hear that she’d died. All the Clare set-up, players and everything, we’d like to extend our sympathies to the Clifford family. As I said, it’s tough on two youngsters really to lose their mother like that. Both played really well today, and fair play to them.”