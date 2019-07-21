This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kerry 0-1 Donegal 0-1

Brilliant play from Stephen O’Brien draws the sides level. He dodges bodies left and right, shrugs off the tackle of Stephen McMenamin behind him and fires over on his right boot. All square.

4Mins

Kerry 0-0 Donegal 0-1

Jason McGee slots over the first score of the afternoon. He veers away from his marker and sizes up a long-range effort which travels the distance and flies over the crossbar. Fine point.

3Mins

Kerry 0-0 Donegal 0-0

Thankfully White is back on his feet after taking a few moments to gather himself and play resumes with Donegal handpassing the ball left and right trying to build an early attack.

2Mins

Kerry 0-0 Donegal 0-0

There’s a stoppage in play right away as Gavin White has gone down in distress. He is doubled over at the moment looking to be in quite a bit of pain and the medics are on their way to see what’s happened.

Good afternoon everyone, you’re welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s second Super 8s clash as Kerry take on Donegal at Croke Park.

Both these sides got off to a winning start last weekend, with a win for either county today putting one big foot in the semi-finals of this year’s All-Ireland football championship.

Throw-in is coming up at 4pm.

