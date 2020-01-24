This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big statement from Kerry as Keane names powerful side to face Dublin

New captain David Clifford lines out in a star-studded attack.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 24 Jan 2020, 8:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,528 Views 5 Comments
David Clifford starts at full-forward.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

PETER KEANE’S FIRST Kerry team of the league has a formidable look to it. 

The Kingdom boss named a powerful side for their opening Division 1 game against Dublin in Croke Park tomorrow night [7.15pm].

Tommy Walsh is named at midfield, with Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien on the half-forward line.

The inside line features the talented trio of James O’Donoghue, new captain David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)
14. David Clifford (Fossa)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

