Big statement from Kerry as Keane names powerful side to face Dublin

PETER KEANE’S FIRST Kerry team of the league has a formidable look to it.

The Kingdom boss named a powerful side for their opening Division 1 game against Dublin in Croke Park tomorrow night [7.15pm].

Tommy Walsh is named at midfield, with Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien on the half-forward line.

The inside line features the talented trio of James O’Donoghue, new captain David Clifford and Paul Geaney.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7. Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Gavin O’Brien (Kerins O’Rahillys)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

