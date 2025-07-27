Jack O'Connor strongly indicates he will step down from Kerry management

ALL IRELAND WINNING manager, Jack O’Connor, has given a strong indication in his post-match press conference that he will step down as Kerry manager.
After securing his fifth All-Ireland as manager, the Dromid Pearses man was questioned as to his future in the role.
He told a story, “Well, all I know is I was going out the door Thursday evening with the with the bag and my missus took a picture of me going out the gate. And I already know that’ll be up on the wall. That was my last, so I’d say no, she’ll be framing that one.”
Questioned further if this was him signing off on his third spell in charge of The Kingdom, he hinted that he wanted to have a word with his players before anything was confirmed. O’Connor’s agreed term was due to expire after this season anyway.
“Look I think I’m on record, early in the year there, that that it would probably be my last time,” he said.
“I said, you know, so, look…the lads, before I tell anyone else there’s a lot more important people down the corridor. Look, we’ll do that in due course. There’s no hurry.”
