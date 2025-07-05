O’Shea's hat-trick sends Kerry to victory over Kildare

Kerry 3-12

Kildare 0-11

A BRACE OF first half goals from hat-trick hero Síofra O’Shea, while her side were playing against the elements, gave Kerry the foothold they needed to overcome Kildare in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Austin Stack Park.

Even though the Lilywhites got off to a very strong start, notching four points in the opening nine minutes to take the early ascendancy, the concession of the two green flags before the break was a hammer blow to the visitors.

With Alannah Prizeman (two frees), Aoife Rattigan and Gillian Wheeler all finding the target for the Leinster side, the Kingdom were slower out of the blocks before they struck for their first goal in the 10th minute.

A cross-field kick from Niamh Carmody, and a pass from Cáit Lynch slipped advancing centre-back Emma Costello through the Kildare defence, and after her shot was parried by goalkeeper Mary Hulgraine, O’Shea was on hand to tap home the rebound.

Niamh Carmody of Kerry in action against Laoise Lenehan of Kildare. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Danielle O’Leary was now getting into her stride, and the Rathmore attacker fired over two points, with a Rachel Dwyer effort sandwiched in between. Ciara Wheeler and Prizeman responded at the other end, and the protagonists were level after 22 minutes (1-3 to 0-6).

The Kingdom edged in front before the half’s most crucial moment in the 24th minute when Niamh Ní Chonchúir set up O’Shea inside the Kildare cover and, after being fouled while in the act of shooting by Lauren Murtagh, a penalty was awarded.

The Kerry full-forward picked herself up off the ground to beat the visiting custodian with a low spot-kick to the ‘keeper’s right and, despite Prizeman’s trojan work, a superb Anna Galvin point had the defending champions four up at the break (2-5 to 0-7).

Deirdre Kearney of Kerry in action against Gillian Wheeler of Kildare. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Kildare needed a boost early on the resumption, but Prizeman had a goal-bound shot blocked on the line by Kerry captain Lynch, before Kerry, and O’Shea, pounced for green flag number three in the 39th minute to end the game as a contest.

Midfielder Galvin was the instigator, fetching a kick-out and sending a pinpoint delivery to O’Shea, who gave Hulgraine no mistake. From there to the finish, the hosts were always in control, eventually cruising home by a 10-point margin to set up a last-four meeting with either Meath or Tipperary.

Kerry scorers: S O’Shea 3-2 (1-0pen, 0-1f), D O’Leary 0-4, R Dwyer, A Galvin, N Carmody, K Brosnan, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans 0-1 each.

Kildare scorers: A Prizeman 0-7 (0-5fs), A Rattigan, G Wheeler, C Wheeler, R Byrne 0-1 each.

KERRY: ME Bolger; E Lynch, D Kearney, C Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, A Dillane; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, C Evans; R Dwyer, S O’Shea, D O’Leary. Subs: R Rahilly for Galvin (46), K Brosnan for Dwyer (46), F O’Donoghue for Kearney (51), K O’Connor for E Lynch (54), N Quinn for Carmody (58).

KILDARE: M Hulgraine; R Sargent, L Lenehan, M Doherty; L Shaw, L Murtagh, M Aspel; L Reilly, C Moran; C Wheeler, A Rattigan, L Curran; G Wheeler, A Prizeman, R Byrne. Subs: M Ryan for Moran (37), A Mahon for Murtagh (41), E Dowling for Rattigan (48), S Galvin for G Wheeler (51), C Sullivan for Shaw (53).

Referee: K Phelan (Laois).