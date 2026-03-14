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Kerry inflict 16-point defeat on Mayo as they go up through the gears
Kerry 2-29
Mayo 0-19
ALL IRELAND CHAMPIONS Kerry moved up to join Donegal at the top of Division 1 after they annihilated Mayo in Tralee.
After a bright opening by the visitors, the Kingdom got to work on Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly’s kickout and kept Mayo 22 minutes without a score.
Dylan Geaney scored the first goal on 40 minutes to put Kerry six points in front, having been set up by Sean O’Shea.
O’Shea was excellent throughout and landed a wonderful two-pointer in the second half with a shot off the grass. David Clifford also delivered his customary masterclass.
Geaney added his second goal, his fourth in the league altogether, by being on the end of a flowing move.
More to follow….
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Division 1 Football League Flying it GAA Gaelic Football Kerry GAA Mayo GAA