BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Kerry unchanged for Dublin showdown, Mayo also stick with same starting 15

The team news ahead of this weekend’s Allianz Football League action.

By Emma Duffy Friday 21 May 2021, 8:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,789 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444563

david-clifford-celebrates-scoring-his-second-goal-with-his-brother-paudie-clifford David Clifford, scorer of 3-6 last week, celebrates a goal with his brother, Paudie. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY BOSS PETER Keane has named an unchanged starting team to face Dublin in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 showdown at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The same 15 that dismantled Galway last weekend start against the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, with Stephen O’Brien and Jack Sherwood coming into the matchday panel and taking their places on the bench.

Throw-in on Sunday is 1.45pm, with the game live on TG4.

Mayo have also named the same starting 15 that saw off Down in their Division 2 opener, to line out against Westmeath tomorrow. Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park is 3pm [live on eir Sport and GAA Go].

Paddy Durcan once again captains the team, with Kevin McLoughlin making his 80th league appearance for the Green and Red.

Kerry (v Dublin)

1. Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks)

2. Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 4. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mayo (v Westmeath)

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 6. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 7. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber), 15. Ryan O’ Donoghue (Belmullet).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie