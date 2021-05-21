Kerry unchanged for Dublin showdown, Mayo also stick with same starting 15

David Clifford, scorer of 3-6 last week, celebrates a goal with his brother, Paudie. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KERRY BOSS PETER Keane has named an unchanged starting team to face Dublin in Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 showdown at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The same 15 that dismantled Galway last weekend start against the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions, with Stephen O’Brien and Jack Sherwood coming into the matchday panel and taking their places on the bench.

Throw-in on Sunday is 1.45pm, with the game live on TG4.

Mayo have also named the same starting 15 that saw off Down in their Division 2 opener, to line out against Westmeath tomorrow. Throw-in at TEG Cusack Park is 3pm [live on eir Sport and GAA Go].

Paddy Durcan once again captains the team, with Kevin McLoughlin making his 80th league appearance for the Green and Red.

Here is the starting 15 for tomorrows Allianz National Football League against Westmeath

📺 Live coverage on @eirSport

— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) May 21, 2021

Kerry (v Dublin)

1. Kieran Fitzgibbon (Kenmare Shamrocks)

2. Brian O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), 3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 4. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Killian Spillane (Templenoe), 15. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Mayo (v Westmeath)

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Enda Hession (Garrymore), 3. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine), 4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber), 6. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels), 7. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale), 14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber), 15. Ryan O’ Donoghue (Belmullet).