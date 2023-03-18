Early Clifford goal paves way for Kerry win over Roscommon

Kerry 1-12

DESPITE AN INDIFFERENT campaign so far – and an up and down performance in this match – Kerry remain on track for a successful Allianz Football League title defence after they ground out a three-point win over Roscommon in Tralee this evening.

The result means Kerry can still qualify for the final if they beat Galway in Salthill next weekend, and other results fall their way, while the loss puts Roscommon under pressure to get a result against Donegal in the final round to be sure of retaining their Division One status.

Kerry came into this game looking for the required response to their defeat in Omagh a fortnight ago, and while they started in emphatic fashion with a David Clifford goal after five minutes, Roscommon made life difficult for the All-Ireland champions right to the end.

Kerry, who had Gavin White returning to action for the first time since the All-Ireland final last July, started brilliantly and raced into a 1-2 to no score lead after six minutes, points from Dara Moynihan and Donal O’Sullivan either side of Clifford’s goal, brilliantly finished from Tony Brosnan’s sublime pass.

O’Sullivan’s second point put Kerry six ahead after 10 minutes and one feared for Roscommon at that stage, before former Kerry footballer Conor Cox converted a 20-metre free to get Roscommon off the mark in the 12th minute.

Kerry, at that stage, were doing all the best running, passing and shooting, as evidenced by their fourth point started by White, set up by Donal O’Sullivan and finished off by Brosnan.

Ben Brady / INPHO Conor Cox is tackled by Jason Foley. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Diarmuid Murtagh converted a Roscommon free, but the attacks from the visitors were too infrequent and too incisive, as Brosnan and Sean O’Shea (free) extended Kerry’s lead to 1-6 to 0-2 by the 27th minute.

But just as it seemed the hosts were having it all their own way, Roscommon hit them for three unanswered scores from the Murtagh brothers and Cox from an advanced mark to make it 1-6 to 0-5 just after the half hour mark. A David Clifford score sent Kerry to the break 1-7 to 0-5 ahead.

Roscommon scored the first three points of the second half, from Daire Cregg and two from Cox, and when Graham O’Sullivan was black carded in the 45th minute Roscommon had more than reason to hope of winning just their second ever league game on Kerry soil.

However, Kerry outscored the visitors by two points to one while O’Sullivan was in the sin bin, and further scores from Sean O’Shea (free) and David Clifford put Kerry five ahead, 1-11 to 0-9.

Ben Brady / INPHO Tempers flare between the two teams in the final minutes of the game. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Roscommon substitute Donie Smith converted two frees for the visitors as they pushed hard to salvage something from the contest, and Kerry put themselves under unnecessary pressure in the last couple of minutes when Tadhg Morley was black carded.

Still, the home side clung on for a win that has them looking up the table and a possible league final, unlike Roscommon who will be more concerned with staying out of the relegation zone now rather than thinking of Croke Park on 2 April.

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-2 (0-1f), Seán O’Shea 0-2 (2f), Tony Brosnan 0-2, Dónal O’Sullivan 0-2, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Paudie Clifford 0-1, Dara Moynihan (0-1), Killian Spillane 0-1

Scorers for Roscommon: Conor Cox 0-6 (4f, 1m), Diarmuid Murtagh 0-2 (2f), Donie Smith 0-2 (2f) Ciaran Murtagh 0-1, Daire Cregg 0-1

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan

2. Graham O’Sullivan 3. Jason Foley 4. Tom O’Sullivan

5. Paul Murphy 6. Tadhg Morley 7. Gavin White

8. Jack Barry 9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan

10. Dara Moynihan 11. Seán O’Shea 12. Paudie Clifford

13. Tony Brosnan 14. David Clifford 15. Dónal O’Sullivan

Subs

25. Diarmuid O’Connor for B O’Sullivan (51)

22. Killian Spillane for D O’Sullivan (55)

17. Pa Warren for G White (64)

23. Ruairi Murphy for D Moynihan (64)

24. Paul Geaney for T Brosnan (68)

Roscommon

1. Conor Carroll

2. Conor Hussey, 3. Brian Stack, 4.David Murray

5. Niall Daly, 6. Eoin McCormack, 7. Robbie Dolan

8. Tadhg O’Rourke, 19. Dylan Ruane

10. Ciaran Murtagh, 11. Ciaran Lennon, 12. Enda Smith

23. Daire Cregg, 14. Diarmuid Murtagh, 15. Conor Cox

Subs

19. Keith Doyle for R Dolan (25)

22. Richard Hughes for C Lennon (48)

13. Ben O’Carroll for D Murtagh (48)

24. Donie Smith (0-2, 2f) for C Murtagh (60)

26. Cian McKeon for D Ruane (64)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

