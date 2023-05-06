Sligo's run continues as they knock Kerry out to qualify for U20 All-Ireland final

Sligo 1-08

Kerry 0-09

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

THE SLIGO FOOTBALL revolution moved to a new level in Salthill when they qualified for their first ever All-Ireland U20 final with a thoroughly deserved win over Kerry.

Sligo were full value for their win, and having won their first Connacht U20 title a year ago, they will now hope to lift All-Ireland silverware in next weekend’s final.

Kerry opted to play with the strong breeze in the opening half and were in trouble when they went in level at 0-6 to 1-3 at the break with the big Sligo following on their feet as the sides left the pitch at the interval.

Sligo, having had to line out without Connacht final hero Dillon Walsh who was ill, did well against the breeze despite losing their captain and midfielder Canice Mulligan to injury after just nine minutes.

By then Kerry wing-forward Rob Monahan had got them off the mark with a point off either foot in the opening five minutes before corner-forward Ronan Niland opened Sligo’s account after ten minutes.

Luke Crowley responded for Kerry but then Niland, after exchanging a pass with full-forward Daire O’Boyle, drilled home an excellent goal low into the left corner of the net to lead by 1-1 to 0-3 after 13 minutes.

Kerry struggled to penetrate the Sligo defence and when William Shine levelled with a free, the Connacht champions responded when Luke Marren landed a free from 25 metres.

Keith Evans levelled for Kerry and when Marren added another free, Shine ensured they went in level at the interval when he pointed a 20 metre free in stoppage time.

James Donlon edged Sligo in front after the restart but efforts from Cian McMahon and Shine put Kerry 0-8 to 1-4 in front after 45 minutes.

Kerry enjoyed plenty of possession but struggled to create chances and Sligo hit the next three scores from Dylan Walsh, Marren and sub Brian Byrne to lead 1-7 to 0-8 seven minutes from time.

Shine cut the gap to the minimum four minutes from the end but a Daire O’Boyle point extended Sligo’s lead and they held on for a famous win.

Scorers for Sligo: Ronan Nilan 1-1, Luke Marren 0-3f, James Donlon 0-1m, Dylan Walsh 0-1 ’45, Daire O’Boyle 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: William Shine 0-4 (0-3f), Rob Monahan 0-2, Luke Crowley 0-1, Keith Evans 0-1, Cian McMahon 0-1.

Sligo

1 Ethan Carden (Enniscrone Kilglass)

2 Ross Chambers (Drumcliffe Rosses Point), 3 Conor Johnston (Coolaney Mullinabreena), 4 Luke Casserly (Naomh Molaise Gaels)

5 Dylan Walsh (Eastern Harps), 6 Dylan McLoughlin (Curry), 7 Rossa Sloyan (Easkey)

8 Conor Sheridan (Shamrock Gaels, 9 Canice Mulligan (St Patrick’s)

10 Mark McDaniel (Coolera Strandhill), 11 James Donlon (Drumcliffe Rosses Point), 12 Ross Doherty (Coolera Strandhill)

13 Luke Marren (Bunninadden), 14 Daire O’Boyle (Calry St Joseph’s), 15 Ronan Niland (St Mary’s)

Subs:

24 Joshua Flynn (Tubbercurry) for Mulligan (9)

19 Robert O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s) for McDaniel (50)

20 Brian Byrne (Curry) for Donlon (50)

23 Conor McMorrow (Shamrock Gaels) for Flynn (60)

21 James Kiernan (Eastern Harps) for Niland (62)

Kerry

1. Kieran Mackessy (Finuge)

2. Cian O’Donoghue (St Marys), 3. Andrew Moynihan (Rathmore), 4. Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks)

5. Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk), 6. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), 7. Paudie O’Leary (Gneeveguilla)

8. Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), 9. Caolán O’Connell (Castlegregory)

10. Rob Monahan (Ardfert), 15. Jack Clifford (St Michaels/Foilmore), 12. Keith Evans (Keel)

13. Cian McMahon (Dr Crokes), 14. William Shine (Legion), 11. Luke Crowley (Glenflesk)

Subs:

17 Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin) for Moynihan (half-time)

18 Cian Lynch (Glenflesk) for O’Sullivan (half-time)

20 Aaron O’Shea (Listry) for Clifford (44)

19 Thomas O’Donnell (Casltegregory) for McMahon (52)

22 Adam Segal (Ballyduff) for O’Connell (55)

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone).