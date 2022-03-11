Sean O'Shea misses out as Jack O'Connor names Kerry team to face Mayo

SEAN O’SHEA WILL miss Kerry’s home fixture against Mayo on Saturday night after he was not included in Jack O’Connor’s squad for the game at Austin Stack Park, Tralee [Throw-in 7.30pm; Live on RTÉ.]

Kerins O Rahillys club man Jack Savage starts at centre forward. Per Radio Kerry, O’Shea is out due to a toe injury. In goals, Shane Murphy plays with Shane Ryan on the bench.

In the other two changes from the team that defeated Monaghan two weeks ago, Graham O’Sullivan starts in place of Gavin Crowley and Paul Geaney replaces Tony Brosnan at corner-forward.

David Clifford has been named captain as Joe O’Connor is on the bench.

Kerry

1 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2 Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Gaeltacht)

8 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11 Jack Savage (Kerins O Rahillys), 12 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14 David Clifford (Fossa), 15 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

Mayo

1 Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2 Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites) 3 Lee Keegan (Westport) 4 Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

5 Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) 6 Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore) 7 Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)

8 Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) 9 Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10 Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 11 Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy) 12 Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

13 Fergal Boland (Aghamore) 14 Aiden Orme (Knockmore) 15 Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal a Mhuirthead)