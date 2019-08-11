Kerry v Tyrone player ratings: Geaney, Clifford and O'Brien shine in Kingdom's semi-final win

Kerry
7Our Rating Tyrone never got in behind to test his shot-stopping skills. A couple of ropey kickouts.
Shane Ryan
7Our Rating Thrown to the wolves yet survived, even if the manager saw fit to take him off. Offered no protection as Tyrone sprayed plenty of ball in for McShane, and Foley did well to win a few against the head. Most backs would have conceded points under these circumstances.
Jason Foley
7Our Rating The flat-track bully of the Kerry defence was firstly put on Mattie Donnelly, who hit 0-2 during their duel, and ultimately brought back to marshall Cathal McShane, who he largely quietened.
Tadhg Morley
8Our Rating Detailed to pick up Peter Harte, who had his first touch from open play after about 20 minutes, and very few thereafter. Job done.
Tom O’Sullivan
6Our Rating Played as a spare man at the back in the first half and seemed too often to be caught in no man’s land — neither protecting the full-back line nor pressing outfield. Muted performance.
Paul Murphy
6Our Rating Watched Niall Sludden score 0-2 in the first half, and didn’t impose himself on the game. Gifted Tyrone a handy free for touching the ball on the ground after 47 minutes.
Gavin Crowley
6Our Rating Marked Frank Burns and, other than one fine ball won in the first half, didn’t have a huge impact. Peter Keane clearly agreed as he hauled him off at the break.
Shane Enright
7Our Rating Kerry’s totem poll couldn't make an impact in the first half and ended up getting involved with Michael Cassidy, who was giving him some close attention. Grew into it and hit a lovely point.
David Moran
5Our Rating Didn’t seem overly comfortable on the ball and fumbled a good chance before the break, without making too much impact going the other way. Didn’t appear after the interval.
Adrian Spillane
7Our Rating Dynamic ball-carrier but never really penetrated in the opening 35. Crucial block on Frank Burns just after the Kerry goal.
Brian Beaglaoich
7Our Rating Picked up by Conor Meyler and found it hard to get space, particularly with Tyrone funnelling back so well before the break. Two wides in the first half but did knock over two placed balls, and then added four more after the interval — severely punishing the Red Hands.
Sean O’Shea
8Our Rating Another huge contribution from Kerry’s player of the season so far. The Kenmare man has been the driving force of this attack and was largely kept under wraps by Kieran McGeary for the first half. Turned the game in the second half with 1-2. Black card at the end means he is currently suspended for the final, and no doubt the Kingdom will look to appeal.
Stephen O’Brien
8Our Rating When the need is greatest… that's when the special ones do it. The Fossa man hit four points from play and also knocked over a free. That came after a tough first half during which Ronan McNamee set up camp in Clifford’s personal space. Stood up when it counted. Con or Clifford? — the question that will rage for the next decade!
David Clifford
9Our Rating Leader of the pack upfront. Set up the game-deciding goal and hit three points from play.
Paul Geaney
6Our Rating Had Rory Brennan for company and, other than a few darting solos with no real end product, struggled to make an impact.
Killian Spillane
Substitutes
7Our Rating Moved into midfield to make an impact in an area where Kerry were lacking. Scored a nice point and kept the ball moving.
Jack Sherwood
7Our Rating Came on wing-forward against McKernan and added a bit more dynamism to the side.
Gavin White
7Our Rating Kerry needed a focal point inside and on came Walsh to provide them with just that.
Tommy Walsh
6Our Rating Plenty of movement and looked to make an impact.
Dara Moynihan
Not rated: Jonathan Lyne (on at 71mins), and Jack Barry (on at 75mins).
Tyrone
7Our Rating Casual clearance after 11 minutes gifted a point to Paul Geaney but did most other things well, including slotting over a couple of sweet '45s.
Niall Morgan
Michael Cassidy
7Our Rating Given the toughest job of the day in marking David Clifford and kept the youngster to just a point in the first half. Found the going much tougher after the break as Kerry fed in better ball.
Ronan McNamee
7Our Rating Tied down Killian Spillane and eventually the Templenoe man was retired early. Still, Brennan might well have been sent off on the hour mark for a swinging arm across Kerry ‘keeper Shane Ryan.
Rory Brennan
7Our Rating Hit a nice point early on and covered plenty of ground between the two ‘45s.
Michael McKernan
5Our Rating A talented player who has not had a great season. Made a couple of sloppy errors with the ball, with the most crucial coming in the 56th minute which allowed Kerry counterattack and find the net through Stephen O’Brien. Whipped off just after.
Kieran McGeary
6Our Rating Made a good impact in the first half when setting up the first point for McKernan, and floating a couple of lovely diagonals balls with his left foot to the penalty area. Quieter after the short whistle.
Frank Burns
6Our Rating Spent most of his time back minding the house on the D, and though he probably did exactly as his manager asked, it didn’t feel as if Tyrone got enough value from the Moy man.
Colm Cavanagh
7Our Rating Competed well in the air, scored a fine point on his left boot, and ran his heart out.
Richard Donnelly
7Our Rating Donnelly played well enough, but that’s not quite what you need from your captain. Scored two points off Morley in the first half but a bad wide when the Red Hands were under pressure was not what the doctor ordered.
Mattie Donnelly
7Our Rating Not every Tyrone supporter will be happy with Sludden being the first man taken off. Had hit two nice scores in the first half and, though he fired a wide after the break, it seemed premature to call him ashore. Didn’t look happy about it either.
Niall Sludden
5Our Rating Has been kept quiet on the big days by Dublin’s John Small, and didn’t really feel the weight of the ball from play all afternoon here as Tom O’Sullivan match him stride-for-stride throughout. Harte needed to find a way to make himself relevant when it mattered, but couldn’t.
Peter Harte
6Our Rating Given the task of tying down Paul Geaney, which is no easy task — the Dingle man finished with 0-3 and set up the crucial goal.
Padraig Hampsey
7Our Rating A really good focal point who perhaps might have hit even more than four from play when so much of the game-plan is based around the number 14. Given how much good ball he got in the first half, it’s a surprise he never took his man on and troubled the goalkeeper. Overall, did well despite a couple of poor wides when the need was great.
Cathal McShane
7Our Rating Given the task of tagging Sean O’Shea and did it very well. Probably a little naive in fouling the number 11 after the interval when the ball was going out of play.
Conor Meyler
Substitutes
7Our Rating Scored a beauty of a banana shot with his first involvement.
Connor McAliskey
6Our Rating Gave away a needless free away from the play on Stephen O’Brien that Sean O’Shea converted.
Tiernan McCann
Not rated: Darren McCurry (on at 65mins), and Brian Kennedy (on at 69mins).
