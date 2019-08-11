This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry v Tyrone player ratings: Geaney, Clifford and O'Brien shine in Kingdom's semi-final win

Here’s what we thought, but readers can vote for each player on a rating of 1-10, too!

By Shane Stapleton Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 7:32 PM
14 minutes ago 641 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4761382

Kerry

Shane Ryan

7Our Rating

Tyrone never got in behind to test his shot-stopping skills. A couple of ropey kickouts.

6

Jason Foley

7Our Rating

Thrown to the wolves yet survived, even if the manager saw fit to take him off. Offered no protection as Tyrone sprayed plenty of ball in for McShane, and Foley did well to win a few against the head. Most backs would have conceded points under these circumstances. 

 

6

Tadhg Morley

7Our Rating

The flat-track bully of the Kerry defence was firstly put on Mattie Donnelly, who hit 0-2 during their duel, and ultimately brought back to marshall Cathal McShane, who he largely quietened. 

6

Tom O’Sullivan

8Our Rating

Detailed to pick up Peter Harte, who had his first touch from open play after about 20 minutes, and very few thereafter. Job done.

6

Paul Murphy

6Our Rating

Played as a spare man at the back in the first half and seemed too often to be caught in no man’s land — neither protecting the full-back line nor pressing outfield. Muted performance. 

6

Gavin Crowley

6Our Rating

Watched Niall Sludden score 0-2 in the first half, and didn’t impose himself on the game. Gifted Tyrone a handy free for touching the ball on the ground after 47 minutes.

 

6

Shane Enright

6Our Rating

Marked Frank Burns and, other than one fine ball won in the first half, didn’t have a huge impact. Peter Keane clearly agreed as he hauled him off at the break. 

6

David Moran

7Our Rating

Kerry’s totem poll couldn't make an impact in the first half and ended up getting involved with Michael Cassidy, who was giving him some close attention. Grew into it and hit a lovely point. 

 

6

Adrian Spillane

5Our Rating

Didn’t seem overly comfortable on the ball and fumbled a good chance before the break, without making too much impact going the other way. Didn’t appear after the interval. 

6

Brian Beaglaoich

7Our Rating

Dynamic ball-carrier but never really penetrated in the opening 35. Crucial block on Frank Burns just after the Kerry goal. 

6

Sean O’Shea

7Our Rating

Picked up by Conor Meyler and found it hard to get space, particularly with Tyrone funnelling back so well before the break. Two wides in the first half but did knock over two placed balls, and then added four more after the interval — severely punishing the Red Hands. 

6

Stephen O’Brien

8Our Rating

Another huge contribution from Kerry’s player of the season so far. The Kenmare man has been the driving force of this attack and was largely kept under wraps by Kieran McGeary for the first half. Turned the game in the second half with 1-2. Black card at the end means he is currently suspended for the final, and no doubt the Kingdom will look to appeal.

6

David Clifford

8Our Rating

When the need is greatest… that's when the special ones do it. The Fossa man hit four points from play and also knocked over a free. That came after a tough first half during which Ronan McNamee set up camp in Clifford’s personal space. Stood up when it counted. Con or Clifford? — the question that will rage for the next decade!

6

Paul Geaney

9Our Rating

Leader of the pack upfront. Set up the game-deciding goal and hit three points from play. 

6

Killian Spillane

6Our Rating

Had Rory Brennan for company and, other than a few darting solos with no real end product, struggled to make an impact.

 

6

Substitutes 

Jack Sherwood

7Our Rating

Moved into midfield to make an impact in an area where Kerry were lacking. Scored a nice point and kept the ball moving. 

6

Gavin White

7Our Rating

Came on wing-forward against McKernan and added a bit more dynamism to the side.

 

6

Tommy Walsh

7Our Rating

Kerry needed a focal point inside and on came Walsh to provide them with just that.

6

Dara Moynihan

6Our Rating

Plenty of movement and looked to make an impact. 

 

6

 Not rated: Jonathan Lyne (on at 71mins), and Jack Barry (on at 75mins).

Tyrone

Niall Morgan

7Our Rating

Casual clearance after 11 minutes gifted a point to Paul Geaney but did most other things well, including slotting over a couple of sweet '45s.

 

6

Michael Cassidy

fhbm

6

Ronan McNamee

7Our Rating

Given the toughest job of the day in marking David Clifford and kept the youngster to just a point in the first half. Found the going much tougher after the break as Kerry fed in better ball.

6

Rory Brennan

7Our Rating

Tied down Killian Spillane and eventually the Templenoe man was retired early. Still, Brennan might well have been sent off on the hour mark for a swinging arm across Kerry ‘keeper Shane Ryan.

 

6

Michael McKernan

7Our Rating

Hit a nice point early on and covered plenty of ground between the two ‘45s.

 

6

Kieran McGeary

5Our Rating

A talented player who has not had a great season. Made a couple of sloppy errors with the ball, with the most crucial coming in the 56th minute which allowed Kerry counterattack and find the net through Stephen O’Brien. Whipped off just after.

 

6

Frank Burns

6Our Rating

Made a good impact in the first half when setting up the first point for McKernan, and floating a couple of lovely diagonals balls with his left foot to the penalty area. Quieter after the short whistle.

 

6

Colm Cavanagh

6Our Rating

Spent most of his time back minding the house on the D, and though he probably did exactly as his manager asked, it didn’t feel as if Tyrone got enough value from the Moy man.

 

6

Richard Donnelly

7Our Rating

Competed well in the air, scored a fine point on his left boot, and ran his heart out.

 

6

Mattie Donnelly

7Our Rating

Donnelly played well enough, but that’s not quite what you need from your captain. Scored two points off Morley in the first half but a bad wide when the Red Hands were under pressure was not what the doctor ordered. 

 

6

Niall Sludden

7Our Rating

Not every Tyrone supporter will be happy with Sludden being the first man taken off. Had hit two nice scores in the first half and, though he fired a wide after the break, it seemed premature to call him ashore. Didn’t look happy about it either.

 

6

Peter Harte

5Our Rating

Has been kept quiet on the big days by Dublin’s John Small, and didn’t really feel the weight of the ball from play all afternoon here as Tom O’Sullivan match him stride-for-stride throughout. Harte needed to find a way to make himself relevant when it mattered, but couldn’t. 

 

6

Padraig Hampsey

6Our Rating

Given the task of tying down Paul Geaney, which is no easy task — the Dingle man finished with 0-3 and set up the crucial goal.

 

6

Cathal McShane

7Our Rating

A really good focal point who perhaps might have hit even more than four from play when so much of the game-plan is based around the number 14. Given how much good ball he got in the first half, it’s a surprise he never took his man on and troubled the goalkeeper. Overall, did well despite a couple of poor wides when the need was great.

6

Conor Meyler

7Our Rating

Given the task of tagging Sean O’Shea and did it very well. Probably a little naive in fouling the number 11 after the interval when the ball was going out of play. 

 

6

Substitutes

Connor McAliskey

7Our Rating

Scored a beauty of a banana shot with his first involvement.

 

6

Tiernan McCann

6Our Rating

Gave away a needless free away from the play on Stephen O’Brien that Sean O’Shea converted. 

 

6

Not rated: Darren McCurry (on at 65mins), and Brian Kennedy (on at 69mins).

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Shane Stapleton
@shanesaint

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie