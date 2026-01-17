Chris Óg Jones' late winner gives Rebels an early-season boost over Kerry

Kerry 0-15

Cork 0-16

John O’Dowd reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

A CHRIS ÓG Jones point from play, created by promising substitute Dara Sheedy, sealed the narrowest of victories for Cork over Kerry in a lively McGrath Cup Final, sealing the Rebels’ first senior football victory at Fitzgerald Stadium since the 1995 Munster decider.

John Cleary’s side, who trailed for over 50 minutes, made an encouraging recovery from a four-point interval deficit, eventually taking the lead with Brian Hurley’s second two-point free in the 58th minute of the game.

However, the hosts responded almost immediately, with Tony Brosnan and Killian Spillane firing Kerry back into the ascendancy (0-15 t0 0-14).

But a Hurley tap-over from a placed ball, followed by Jones’ winner, gave Cork an early-season psychological boost.

The home side led by four points at half-time (0-9 to 0-5), with Seán O’Shea quick to get into his stride on his first appearance of the new year. The centre-forward had 0-5 on the board by the end of the opening 30 minutes.

Cork were left to rue botching two gilt-edged goal-scoring chances. In the 11th minute, Sean McDonnell, after a direct run, was foiled by a stunning Shane Ryan save. Six minutes later, after a bad kick-out, Mark Cronin blazed high and wide when clean through.

Colm O’Callaghan at midfield and McDonnell were impressive runners from deep for the Rebels while Kerry, fielding with seven starters from the All-Ireland final victory over Donegal last July, will look to bounce back in next week’s National League opener against Roscommon.

Teams and scorers:

KERRY: S Ryan; E Looney, J Foley, D Casey 0-1; A Heinrich 0-1, M Breen, T Morley; J O’Connor, C Trant; D O’Sullivan, S O’Shea 0-5 (0-1 ’45, 0-1f, 1tpf), D Lyne; D Clifford 0-1(f), T Kennedy, T Brosnan 0-5 (1tp).

Subs: S Broderick for Ryan (ht), M Burns for O’Sullivan (ht), S O’Brien for Trant (ht), R Murphy 0-1 for Lyne (ht), C Keating for Breen (43), T O’Donnell for O’Shea (43), L Smith for O’Connor (43), K Spillane 0-1 for Clifford (48), K Evans for Kennedy (54), E O’Connor for Looney (54), P O’Leary for Morley (56).

CORK: P Doyle; S Brady, D O’Mahony, J O’Driscoll; B O’Driscoll, R Maguire, L Fahy 0-1; C O’Callaghan 0-2, S Walsh; R Deane, S McDonnell 0-2, C Cahalane; M Cronin 0-2(fs), C Óg Jones 0-2, S Sherlock 0-1(f).

Subs: MA Martin for Doyle (ht), M Shanley for Brady (ht), M Taylor 0-1 for Fahy (ht), T Walsh for J O’Driscoll (ht), P Walsh for Deane (ht), B Hurley 0-5 (2tpf, 0-1f) for Sherlock (ht), S Meehan for B O’Driscoll (42), D Sheedy for Cahalane (43), C Daly for Cronin (43), M McSweeney for S Walsh (51).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).