Dodgers strike first as Kershaw steers them to World Series Game One win

Fans at Dodger Stadium watch Clayton Kershaw pitch during Game One of the World Series.

CLAYTON KERSHAW PITCHED a post-season gem as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Game One of the 116th World Series overnight.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award-winner and future Hall of Famer, was rock-solid as the Dodgers seized the initiative in Major League Baseball’s championship game, which is being played this year at the neutral site of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The 32-year-old lefthander surrendered two hits — including one home run — with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Mookie Betts boosted the Dodgers’ bid for their first World Series title since 1988 with a solo home run and a World Series record-equalling two stolen bases in one inning.

Cody Bellinger, whose solo homer was crucial to the Dodgers’ 4-3 series-clinching win over Atlanta in the National League Championship Series, came through again with a two-run homer off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow.

“It’s awesome, it’s great to get this series going with a win,” said Kershaw, who endured World Series disappointment with the Dodgers in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s always important to get that first game in a series, and just for me personally, it’s awesome, to pitch well and get a win in a World Series.”

