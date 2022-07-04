Barcelona complete move for Milan midfielder Kessie

BARCELONA ON MONDAY announced the signing of Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer from Italian champions AC Milan.

“The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy-out clause will be set at 500 million euros,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Kessie, 25, spent the past five years in Milan after first arriving in Italy when he joined Atalanta in 2015.

He scored seven times in 39 appearances for Milan last season as the club won the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

The Ivorian will be presented by the club on Wednesday, while Denmark defender Andreas Christensen is expected to be unveiled as a Barca player this week as well after leaving Chelsea.