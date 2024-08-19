Cork All-Star footballer Kevin Kehily dies aged 74

CORK FOOTBALL GREAT Kevin Kehily has died at the age of 74.
Kehily won two All-Stars, in 1980 and 1982, and three Munster senior medals.
The Newcestown native enjoyed underage success with Cork, winning All-Irelands at minor and U21 level, before a 15-year senior career.
RIP Kevin ❤️💛 https://t.co/sVjLPTjgBL— Newcestown GAA (@NewcestownGAA) August 18, 2024
Kehily, who operated as a defender, was a club dual player. He won both football and hurling junior A championship medals, and an intermediate football championship title, with Newcestown, while he helped divisional outfit Carbery to Cork senior football glory in 1968 and 1971.
Kehily also coached, and was trainer of the Cork hurling team that won an All-Ireland three-in-a-row from 1976 to 1978.
To Kevin’s family ,his Club Newcestown ,and his many friends throughout Cork and Carbery GAA we express our deepest condolences…Cork football legend Kevin Kehily passes away https://t.co/tWghsNFQI9— Carbery GAA (@carberygaa) August 18, 2024