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Long made 17 senior appearances for Ireland. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
League of Ireland

Former Ireland international Kevin Long makes LOI return with Waterford

‘I’ve been away from Ireland for a long time so it feels good to be home.’
9.39pm, 15 Mar 2026

WATERFORD HAVE COMPLETED a deal to bring former Ireland international Kevin Long back to the League of Ireland.

Cork native Long (35) returns to Irish football more than 16 years after leaving Cork City for Premier League Burnley.

The defender went on to make 48 appearances for the Clarets in England’s top flight across seven seasons before leaving Turf Moor in 2023 for spells at Birmingham City and, most recently, with Toronto FC in Major League Soccer.

Long, who has 17 senior Irish caps, said: “I’m excited to be here and looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve been away from Ireland for a long time so it feels good to be home.

“Hopefully I can bring my experience to this club and we can start climbing up the table.”

Waterford head coach Jon Daly said Long “has fantastic experience at the highest levels of the game and brings real leadership, quality and professionalism to the squad.

“Kevin is a player who will set standards every day, and I’m confident his presence will make a huge impact both on and off the pitch for this group.”

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