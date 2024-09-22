Kevin McStay to remain in charge of Mayo

KEVIN MCSTAY WILL continue as manager of the Mayo senior footballers for 2025, the county board have confirmed.

Following a review, the county board confirmed tonight that McStay would stay on for a third year in charge.

“Mayo GAA have concluded their annual end of year review with the Mayo senior football management team and would like to confirm that Kevin McStay will continue as the manager of the Mayo Senior Football Team for 2025″, read a release from the county on Sunday night.

“The Mayo GAA Coiste Bainistí would like to wish the players and the management team all the very best of luck for 2025.”

Mayo won the national league in McStay’s first year in charge but exited the Connacht championship early in defeat to Roscommon before losing to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. This year Mayo lost narrowly to Galway in the Connacht decider, but lost a shootout to Derry in the preliminary quarter-finals.

