Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Kevin McStay. James Crombie/INPHO
Mcstaying

Kevin McStay to remain in charge of Mayo

McStay is staying put following a county board review.
10.45pm, 22 Sep 2024
475
1

KEVIN MCSTAY WILL continue as manager of the Mayo senior footballers for 2025, the county board have confirmed. 

Following a review, the county board confirmed tonight that McStay would stay on for a third year in charge. 

“Mayo GAA have concluded their annual end of year review with the Mayo senior football management team and would like to confirm that Kevin McStay will continue as the manager of the Mayo Senior Football Team for 2025″, read a release from the county on Sunday night.

“The Mayo GAA Coiste Bainistí would like to wish the players and the management team all the very best of luck for 2025.” 

Mayo won the national league in McStay’s first year in charge but exited the Connacht championship early in defeat to Roscommon before losing to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. This year Mayo lost narrowly to Galway in the Connacht decider, but lost a shootout to Derry in the preliminary quarter-finals. 

Mayo were knocked out by Derry in the preliminary quarter-final having lost in the Connacht decider to Galway.

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie