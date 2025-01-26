Kevin McStay: 'Once or twice we might have forced that two-pointer'

MAYO FOOTBALL BOSS Kevin McStay didn’t think the new rules had a major bearing on last night’s league opener against Dublin, but focused on certain aspects afterwards.

While Derry manager Paddy Tally maintained “the 12th man is killing the game,” McStay hailed his goalkeeper Colm Reape, who scored a point from play and was key in the build-up to Mayo’s goal in their 1-17 to 1-15 defeat at Croke Park.

McStay bemoaned his side’s “very poor opening quarter” and lack of consistency throughout the game, but overall, reflected positively.

He accepted the Green and Red may have forced two-pointed efforts at times, but was keen to stress this was not a specific target from management. Fergal Boland scored the only double of the game, as Mayo dropped countless shots short throughout.

“We’ll have to have a look at where those shots came from,” said McStay.

“I’d say once or twice we might have forced that two-pointer, as in we brought the ball out ourselves, certainly near the end when we were trying to get the draw, that was the obvious one.

“But we got the ball generally into the hands of good shooters. It just didn’t happen for us tonight. But the two-pointers, it’s not simple.”

Mayo’s attack completion was “the worst we’ve had it for yonks,” McStay continued.

“You’re essentially giving a turnover if you put it into the ‘keeper’s hands and we did a lot of that, so that’s a major thing for us.

“I just didn’t think the rules had a big deal with it. I thought it was a decent game of football, a reasonably open game of football, good parts and bad parts.”

The solo-and-go and three v three structures were the main takeaways for McStay, as he embarks on his third season at the Mayo helm.

As well as saluting debutants Davitt Neary, Sean Morahan and Cian McHale, he reserved special praise for goalkeeper Reape.

“Once we’ve three back, we’re happy enough. Obviously every team will want a bit of coverage. The guy that you can commit most generously and one that won’t frighten the life out of you is your ‘keeper.

“I thought his overload was very, very good tonight, really good. He scored one, and his interventions were very good in terms of coming into the line. Look, we’re trying to develop every aspect of (the new rules). It’s not just any single thing.”

Mayo goalkeeper Colm Reape. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, McStay says he is confident Connacht GAA’s Air Dome will be rebuilt after the €3.1 million structure was destroyed by Storm Éowyn.

The Mayo boss lamented “a terrible loss for Connacht GAA” but confirmed preparations for last night’s game were unaffected by the situation.

“We were the last men out of the Dome nearly on Thursday night. It’s a terrible loss for Connacht GAA, it really is, and I’ve spoken to [Connacht GAA Secretary] John Prenty about it. It’s something we were incredibly proud of.

“I’m talking in the past tense, but I know the people that got that built will be the same people that will rebuild it because they’re doers and people that get on with the job. It’s a terrible time for them.”

McStay was also keen to wish Mayo champions Crossmolina Deel Rovers well in today’s All-Ireland intermediate club final. The decider against Ballinderry was postponed two weeks ago due to tragic event. It gets underway at GAA HQ at 1.30pm.

“It’s been obviously a very difficult time, we’ve a couple of great lads in our squad representing Crossmolina tomorrow so we’re wishing them the very best.”