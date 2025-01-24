Connacht GAA Air Dome worth €3.1 million destroyed by storm winds in Mayo

CONNACHT GAA’s Air Dome was destroyed by high speed winds this morning as the destructive Storm Éowyn passed over Mayo, members have confirmed.

The €3.1 million facility officially opened in January 2022, and has hosted GAA games at inter-county, schools, club and colleges level. The site is used extensively by teams around Connacht.

“The campus is destroyed, it will have to be entirely replaced or rebuilt,” Connacht GAA Secretary John Prenty told The Journal.

“It will need a full new campus now”, Prenty added.

Connacht GAA members had checked the site at 2:30am this morning ahead of Storm Éowyn, but Prenty explained that the damage was “unavoidable”.

“We did our best to get out and check it, but somewhere between half 3 and half 4 this morning the site came down,” Prenty said.

He described how the site was one of “the most talked-about GAA facilities” in Ireland, with teams travelling from across the country to play in it.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the site was the largest indoor sports air dome in the world at the time of its opening, measuring 150 metres long and 100 metres wide.

The construction phase got underway in late 2019, although the site was forcibly shutdown just a few months later, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to delays in construction, the site opened two years later in 2021.

“It was a one-of-a-kind site, a lot of training, matches and events will have to be cancelled until we get back up and running again,” Prenty said.

Liam Grant, an ultimate frisbee player who was set to host an international tournament in the air dome this weekend, said the destruction was “heartbreaking” for the “incredible” staff and wider community.

“It was great for us and other sports to have a site to use when it’s wet and windy out, which is often the case in Ireland,” Grant said.

Grant explained how a number of teams had flown in from the UK, France, Germany and Italy for the ultimate frisbee tournament, adding that the nearby town of Knock had been “booked out”.

“It’s upsetting for all the players, but it’s heartbreaking for John (Prenty) and the other staff, who worked so hard for the air dome – to get the facility to where it is was such an achievement,” Grant said.

Mayo storm damage

Elsewhere in Co Mayo this morning, a number of roads, buildings and sports facilities were affected by high winds caused by Storm Éowyn.

The stand at McGovern Park in Newport, home of Burrishoole Gaa destroyed due to #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/0zJXic5Amp — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) January 24, 2025

Mid West Radio reported that Burrishoole GAA club was badly hit by the storm, with one of their stands reportedly being destroyed.

