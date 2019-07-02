This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kevin-Prince Boateng rules out permanent move to Barcelona after short loan spell

The 32-year-old made four appearances for the Spanish champions during his time at Camp Nou.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,048 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4706950
Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for Barcelona earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for Barcelona earlier this year.
Kevin-Prince Boateng in action for Barcelona earlier this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

KEVIN-PRINCE BOATENG has shot down suggestions he could join Barcelona permanently by confirming his exit on social media.

The 32-year-old made four appearances for the Spanish champions during his spell on loan from Sassuolo during the second half of last season.

Despite Boateng’s limited game time, Sassuolo’s chief executive officer Giovanni Carnevali suggested the former Ghana forward may stay at Camp Nou on a full-time basis.

He told Gazzetta: “I think Barcelona will buy Kevin-Prince Boateng, then he will be loaned to another LaLiga team.”

Barcelona have the option to buy Boateng outright, but that looks unlikely to happen as he has said his goodbyes to the club on his Instagram page.

Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career,” he said. “I thank every person who made this possible.

“I thank my teammates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people.

View this post on Instagram

Acaba aquí una de les experiències més emocionants de la meva carrera. Agraeixo a cada persona que ha fet possible tot això. Agraeixo als meus companys que m’han fet sentir a casa desde el primer moment, Campions i persones excepcionals. Agraeixo a la directiva, sempre disponibles i presents. Un pensament especial a l’afició, els culés: us portaré sempre al meu cor. Hauria volgut donar més però he donat tot el que he pogut en cada minut que se’m ha donat per honorar aquesta fantàstica samarreta. #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————— Termina aquí una de las experiencias más emocionantes de mi carrera. Agradezco a cada persona que ha hecho posible todo esto. Agradezco a mis compañeros que me han hecho sentir en casa desde el primer momento, campeones y personas excepcionales. Agradezco a la directiva, siempre disponibles y presentes. Un pensamiento especial a la afición, los culés: os llevaré siempre en mi corazón. Hubiese querido dar más, pero he dado todo lo que he podido en cada minuto que se me ha dado para honrar esta fantástica camiseta #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————————— Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career. I thank every person who made this possible. I thank my teammates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people. I thank all the management, available and always present. A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute of training and game that was given to me to honor this fantastic shirt! #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵

A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on

“I thank all the management, available and always present.

A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute that was given to me to honour this fantastic shirt!”

Barcelona are the 10th club Boateng has represented during his career, and the second in La Liga following his stint with Las Palmas in 2016-17.

With Sassuolo not expecting to see the experienced frontman again, it could be that another move is imminent.

Boateng has time on his side in the summer transfer window, with it likely that interest will be shown from somewhere.

If no suitable option can be found, then he will be forced to head back to Italy.

As things stand, he is tied to a contract with Sassuolo through to the end of the 2021-21 campaign.

