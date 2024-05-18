What are they key questions ahead of today's All-Ireland senior football openers?

1. Kerry v Monaghan

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 3pm - GAAGO

Kerry will be favourites for this one, but will it run along expected lines? Jack O’Connor’s side were dominant in Munster once again and will be looking to maintain winning ways in Killarney, but they were caught at this stage last year by Mayo — at the same venue.

David Clifford facing Monaghan in the league this year - Kerry were 3-15 to 1-12 winners in Clones. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

They will be on guard, and certainly won’t underestimate Monaghan. The Farney haven’t played since their Ulster championship preliminary round defeat to Cavan on 7 April. It will be interesting to see how they emerge here. They have endured a tough 2024 so far, having also suffered league relegation.

All eyes will be on the status of Rory Beggan as Monaghan aim to reverse last year’s league hammering (3-16 to 0-14) in Killarney. And the last time they met in championship? 2018, when a certain David Clifford struck at the death in Clones to rescue the Kingdom’s season.

*****

2. Mayo v Cavan

Hastings Insurance McHale Park, Castlebar, 5pm

Similar to their neighbours, the Ulster outfit will be underdogs here. Cavan are in a tricky group with Mayo, Dublin and Roscommon after a promising Ulster campaign. Following that win over Monaghan, they ran Tyrone close but bowed out after an extra-time thriller. In the wake of that disappointment, disaster struck when talismanic forward Paddy Lynch tore his ACL.

Advertisement

The loss of Lynch is seismic to manager Raymond Galligan. Others must now step up. James Burke is the Mayo connection in their backroom team, he should have the inside track on his native county.

Cavan are without Paddy Lynch. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

The Green and Red, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their dramatic Connacht final defeat to Galway. Kevin McStay’s side were two points up late on, but they couldn’t close the deal in Salthill. Ryan O’Dononghue has carried their scoring burden of late, it also needs to be spread around.

These sides haven’t met frequently through the years, most recently in the league in 2017 and 2019 with one win apiece. Home advantage could be crucial on this occasion.

*****

3. Galway v Derry

Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 5.30pm - GAAGO

This is the standout game of the weekend, and is quite difficult to call. Derry will be seeking of a response after crashing out of the Ulster championship at the hands of eventual champions Donegal. Mickey Harte’s side conceded four goals that day, with the spotlight on fly-goalkeeper Odhran Lynch in the immediate aftermath. Will they stick to their guns with that tactic or change tack?

Galway facing Derry's Conor Glass in February. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Galway are back on an upward trajectory after their Connacht success. It was a difficult start to 2024 for the Tribe but their injuries have cleared up, with Damien Comer, Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty all restored to full fitness.

Derry have a poor record against Galway — the 2022 All-Ireland semi-final which finished 2-8 to 1-6 against them remains fresh in the memory — but the Oak Leaf county did come out on top in February’s league meeting in Salthill.

Can they repeat the trick this time around? This one will inform plenty about both sides.

*****

4. Cork v Clare

Cusack Park, Ennis, 6pm

This is a huge game for these Munster rivals. Donegal and Tyrone are the other teams lying in wait in the group, so Clare and Cork will want to make a strong start as they bid to qualify.

Clare manager Mark Fitzgerald. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

They both played Kerry in Munster, so it’s worth comparing and contrasting those games. Cork fell short by three points — 0-18 to 1-12 — in the semi-final. It took 50 minutes for an unconvincing Kerry to hit the front, Paul Walsh’s early goal buoying the Rebels. But their decision making in attack let them down at times, and must improve today.

Clare, meanwhile, reached back-to-back provincial finals for the first time since 1937 but lost on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-23. They troubled the Kingdom for spells but couldn’t really threaten a shock. They did halve their 14-point 2023 decider deficit to seven — and Ikem Ugwueru’s late goal wasn’t the only time they carved their opposition open.

The Banner won by a point in Ennis the last time these sides met, in April 2023. That Munster quarter-final exit was Cork’s first championship defeat to Clare in 26 years.

They’ll be hell bent on avoiding the same again, but Mark Fitzgerald’s side will back themselves to repeat the trick.