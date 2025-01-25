Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open

UNDERDOG MADISON KEYS stunned Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a thrilling Australian Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam crown at the age of 29.

The American ended world number one Sabalenka’s dream of becoming the first woman for 26 years to win a third successive Melbourne Park singles crown.

More to follow…

Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women's singles final against Madison Keys Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

