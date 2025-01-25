The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open
UNDERDOG MADISON KEYS stunned Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a thrilling Australian Open final on Saturday to win her first Grand Slam crown at the age of 29.
The American ended world number one Sabalenka’s dream of becoming the first woman for 26 years to win a third successive Melbourne Park singles crown.
More to follow…
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the women's singles final against Madison Keys Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
– © AFP 2025
australian open Tennis