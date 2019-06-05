This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New contract makes Nurmagomedov 'the highest-paid athlete in the UFC'

The lightweight champion has inked fresh terms with the UFC as he prepares to face Dustin Poirier.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 3,088 Views 4 Comments
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.
THE MANAGER OF Khabib Nurmagomedov says his fighter is the “highest-paid athlete in the UFC” after he agreed a new contract and a unification clash with Dustin Poirier.

Lightweight champion Nurmagomedov will fight for the first time since his victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018 when he faces interim title-holder Poirier in the headline act of UFC 242, which takes place in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.

The Russian received a nine-month ban for his involvement in a post-fight brawl following his win against McGregor, but he is now preparing to return and can celebrate a lucrative new deal.

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdel-Aziz, was quoted by MMAFighting.com as saying: “We’re extremely happy. We’re well taken care of. We can’t ask for any better. [It was the] easiest negotiation I ever did. It was fair, straight to the point. This is one of the biggest deals in UFC history.

“The UFC stepped up. They gave us what we want and they made a good business decision on their behalf and they made us a partner. We are all partners. We are in it together on this.

“My opinion right now: Khabib is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we’ve ever seen … this is why he’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. Believe me. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. 

“And I’m saying that again because I see everything. They showed me everything. Khabib is the highest-paid athlete in the UFC and we are happy. It’s time to fight.”

A 30-year-old who hails from Dagestan, Nurmagomedov has never been defeated in mixed martial arts. His fourth-round submission of McGregor was his 27th victory in as many fights.

