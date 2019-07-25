This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Boxer's tragic death makes Khabib 'begin to hate this sport in which we beat other'

The UFC lightweight champion was saddened to hear of the death of his younger compatriot.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 7:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,539 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4741026
Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his UFC title on 7 September.
Image: Jason Silva
Image: Jason Silva

UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that the death of his boxing compatriot, Maxim Dadashev, has made him ‘ponder’ the validity of their respective professions and ‘begin to hate’ combat sports.

Dadashev, 28, died earlier this week as a result of injuries suffered in the ring in Maryland, USA, last Friday.

The sport of boxing was rocked by further tragedy this Thursday when a second pugilist, Argentina’s Hugo Santillan, passed away following a professional bout in Buenos Aires the night after Dadashev’s final ring outing.

Though the circumstances surrounding both men’s untimely passings were quite different, the cause of their respective deaths was the same: head trauma suffered in the squared circle.

With combat sports convening in a period of mourning, former Conor McGregor conqueror Nurmagomedov penned his despair on Instagram, specifically in relation to the death of fellow Russian Dadashev who was two years his junior.

Re-posting a video tribute to Dadashev from the account of Ukrainian pound-for-pound boxing star Vasyl Lomachenko, he wrote:

This case proves once again that sport is not the most important thing, there are things that are much more important. Every time I see or hear such news, I begin to hate this sport in which we beat each other.

“Everything is temporary: fame, money, titles, and our whole life; we all leave this world, no one will remain. It is worth thinking.

“Strength to all relatives and friends of Maxim.

“Do good and may the Most High reward us for our deeds and deeds in the next life, and forgive us our sins.”

Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his 155-pound title in the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on 7 September.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

