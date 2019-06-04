UFC announce September title defence for lightweight champion Khabib

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) will be back in the octagon in September to face Dustin Poirier.

AFTER AN 11-MONTH absence, the UFC’s lightweight champion will return to action on 7 September.

The organisation has confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) will take on Dustin Poirier (25-5) in the headline bout at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov’s last appearance in the octagon resulted in the undefeated Russian recording a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018.

The 30-year-old was later handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for sparking a brawl in the aftermath of the Las Vegas bout.

During the champion’s lay-off, Poirier won an interim lightweight title by ending the 13-fight win streak of reigning featherweight title-holder Max Holloway in April.

After suffering a featherweight defeat to Conor McGregor in September 2014, Poirier moved up a weight class and has thrived in the 155-pound division. He counts former lightweight champions Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez among his most notable victories.

However, the 30-year-old American will need to pull off a sizeable upset if he’s to become the first man to inflict defeat on Nurmagomedov.

