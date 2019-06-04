This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UFC announce September title defence for lightweight champion Khabib

The undefeated Russian will take on interim title-holder Dustin Poirier in a unification bout in Abu Dhabi.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
39 minutes ago 1,471 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4667973
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) will be back in the octagon in September to face Dustin Poirier.
Image: PA Images
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) will be back in the octagon in September to face Dustin Poirier.
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) will be back in the octagon in September to face Dustin Poirier.
Image: PA Images

AFTER AN 11-MONTH absence, the UFC’s lightweight champion will return to action on 7 September.

The organisation has confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) will take on Dustin Poirier (25-5) in the headline bout at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov’s last appearance in the octagon resulted in the undefeated Russian recording a fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor in October 2018.

The 30-year-old was later handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for sparking a brawl in the aftermath of the Las Vegas bout.

During the champion’s lay-off, Poirier won an interim lightweight title by ending the 13-fight win streak of reigning featherweight title-holder Max Holloway in April.

After suffering a featherweight defeat to Conor McGregor in September 2014, Poirier moved up a weight class and has thrived in the 155-pound division. He counts former lightweight champions Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez among his most notable victories.

However, the 30-year-old American will need to pull off a sizeable upset if he’s to become the first man to inflict defeat on Nurmagomedov.

