Thursday 9 September 2021
Kieran Donnelly confirmed as new Fermanagh manager

The former Scotstown boss succeeds Ryan McMenamin in the role.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 Sep 2021, 10:02 PM
Kieran Donnelly is the new Fermanagh manager.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

FERMANAGH GAA HAVE confirmed the appointment of Kieran Donnelly as manager of the county’s senior footballers.

The Brookeborough man’s selection was ratified at a county board meeting this evening.

Donnelly, a former Fermanagh player, previously spent two years working with the Erne County footballers as part of Peter Canavan’s backroom team in 2012/2013.

The former Scotstown manager has most recently been working with the Cavan Gaels club.

Confirming his appointment, a Fermanagh GAA spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to be able to appoint someone with the experience, drive and ambition of Kieran Donnelly to this position.

“Kieran comes into this role as a successful coach and manager of the highest standard, with considerable experience of leading players in a high-performance environment and has an impressive managerial track record.

“We look forward with excitement to working with Kieran in implementing the main objectives of our current strategic plan and in developing not only the current group of players, but also those that are progressing along the player pathway in Fermanagh, to be the best that they can be.”

Donnelly takes over from Ryan McMenamin, who stepped from the position following two season in charge last month.

