Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kieran McGeeney to stay on for 12th season in charge of Armagh

McGeeney was ratified at a County Committee Meeting.
11.39pm, 22 Sep 2025

KIERAN MCGEENEY WILL remain in charge of the Armagh footballers for what will be his 12th season as manager.

McGeeney’s appointment for 2026 was ratified this evening at a County Committee Meeting. An All-Ireland-winning captain in 2002, McGeeney managed his county to All-Ireland glory in 2024 when they overcame Galway in Croke Park.

Their title defence ended at the quarter-final stage this year when they were defeated by eventual champions Kerry 0-32 to 1-21. Armagh also reached a third consecutive Ulster final this year but suffered three defeats on the bounce as Donegal retained their title.

McGeeney will prepare for next season without the services of selector and forwards coach Kieran Donaghy who has stepped away after a five-year spell with Armagh.

