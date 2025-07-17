Kieran Donaghy steps away from Armagh setup after 'five incredible years'

KIERAN DONAGHY HAS confirmed that he has stepped away as a selector and forwards coach with Armagh after “five incredible years”.

The Kerry football legend joined Kieran McGeeney’s coaching ticket in 2021, initially for only that season, but instead became part of the furniture, playing a significant role as The Orchard County won its second ever All-Ireland senior football title in 2024.

And while McGeeney is expected to stay on for a 12th year following Armagh’s semi-final defeat to Donaghy’s native county this year, Tralee native Donaghy recently informed the rest of the coaching staff and the players that he would no longer be making the 800-kilometre round trip between Kerry and Callanbridge.

“Five incredible years with Armagh GAA have come to an end, and I walk away full of pride, memories, and deep gratitude,” Donaghy said.

“Thank you to Kieran McGeeney, who took a chance on a rookie coach. You said one year, it became five. Only you could pull that off. You said I could help and that you would help me in return. You were a man of your word every step of the way.

Advertisement

“To the backroom team, thank you for pushing me, teaching me, and raising the bar. I learned so much just being around ye.

“To the players, what a group. Tough, resilient, and relentless. Watching you chase your dream and finally reach the top in ’24 was a privilege. Especially to the older lads, you never stopped believing and you earned every bit of it.

“Thanks to the Armagh County Board for all their support.

“A huge thanks to the Fegan family and all in Basil Sheils. Mark, Bernice, and all the crew, thanks for giving us a home away from home. The farmhouse will always be a special place to the Donaghys.”

Kieran Donaghy (second from left) with the Armagh coaching ticket last year. Inpho Photography Inpho Photography

Having been linked with several positions last year, including as selector to Jack O’Connor’s Kerry, Donaghy’s home county will likely attempt to get him involved now, perhaps in their underage structures.

The 42-year-old thanked his three daughters and his wife, Hilary, whom he credited for making possible his five-year stint with Armagh.

He also paid tribute to his mother, Deirdre, for “always stepping in and holding the fort when needed”, and extended his gratitude to his business partners at PST Sport in Tralee.

“And to the people of Armagh”, Donaghy added, “thanks for the warmth, the welcome, and the unwavering support.

“As my Nan always said, ‘No ifs. No buts. Only total faith’.

“Onwards.”