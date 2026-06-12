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Blow for Roscommon as Smith ruled out of Monaghan showdown
ROSCOMMON HAVE BEEN dealt a blow ahead of their crunch All-Ireland Round 2B clash with Monaghan, as Enda Smith misses out through injury.
The Roscommon Herald reports that Smith suffered an abdominal strain in training which rules him out of the trip to Clones.
Smith has also not been listed in the match-day panel for the game on Saturday afternoon [throw-in, 4.30pm] where both sides are fighting to stay alive in the championship.
St Brigid’s star defender Brian Stack returns to start at corner-back for the Connacht champions while Dáire Cregg and Diarmuid Murtagh will lead a formidable Roscommon attack.
Roscommon
1. Conor Carroll (St. Brigid’s)
2. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 3. Caelim Keogh (Pádraig Pearses), 4. Eoin McCormack (St. Dominic’s)
5. Eoin Ward (Fuerty), 6. Ronan Daly (Pádraig Pearses), 7. Senan Lambe (Roscommon Gaels)
8. Keith Doyle (St. Dominic’s), 9. Conor Ryan (Pádraig Pearses)
10. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys), 11. Dáire Cregg (Boyle), 12. Colm Neary (Strokestown)
13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St. Faithleach’s), 14. Darragh Heneghan (Michael Glaveys), 15. Robert Heneghan (Michael Glaveys)
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All-Ireland Football Championship enda smith GAA Gaelic Football Monaghan GAA Roscommon GAA Setback