Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 3 March, 2020
Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara hit with FA charge over alleged biting incident

The Burton Albion player clashed with Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,122 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5031497
Kieran O'Hara of Burton Albion.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Kieran O'Hara of Burton Albion.
Kieran O'Hara of Burton Albion.
Image: EMPICS Sport

BURTON ALBION ARE to contest a Football Association charge which has been issued to goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara.

The Republic of Ireland international, who’s on loan at the League One club from Manchester United, clashed with Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United while a corner was being taken in the 44th minute of Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Although Peterborough did not lodge an official complaint, the charge is understood to have arisen from an allegation of biting which was included in the referee’s report. The referee, Brett Huxtable, took no action at the time of the incident.

O’Hara has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3, which states: “A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

In a statement issued this afternoon, Burton Albion confirmed that they will contest the charge. O’Hara has until Friday to respond.

The 23-year-old, who has made 42 appearances for Burton this season, was capped at senior level by Ireland in the recent friendlies against Bulgaria and New Zealand.

