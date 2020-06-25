Irish keeper Kieran O'Hara let go by Manchester United

AN IRISH TRACKSUIT COVERED his big frame. You could see in his face a hint of courage and confidence that comes from being told by a manager with Jose Mourinho’s reputation that you are a good player. So good, in fact, that he appeared on Manchester United’s bench in that 2016/17 season. After David de Gea, he was next in line to step in.

But then others skipped the queue. In this respect, it came as no surprise to hear the news earlier this afternoon that Kieran O’Hara would be moving on from Manchester United. He’s 24 now and has been at the club since he was 16. Seven loan spells in eight years tells its own story. If, by 24, you haven’t got a sniff then it’s time to look elsewhere.

The end of a Manchester United career shouldn’t have to spell the end of O’Hara, though.

Already, he has achieved plenty – pushing close to 100 first-team appearances, albeit with non-league and lower league sides. Plus there have been 12 Irish U21 caps and two senior ones.

“I’d never rule out becoming No 1 goalkeeper at United because that is my goal,” he said to me in 2017. “If it comes to a point where I need first team football then I wouldn’t shy away from looking elsewhere. But at the minute I am focussed on what I need to do – and that is continue my development and become Manchester United’s No 1.

“You have got to have the mentality where you are reaching for the top because if you don’t have that, it is just going to be difficult. You have always got to believe in your own ability because if you don’t believe in yourself, you can’t expect anyone else to.

“Whatever happens, these years with Manchester United will always stand to me because I’m developing both as a person as well as a goalkeeper.

“You are taught so well at United. They don’t just develop young footballers but also young human beings. They encourage you to take responsibility for yourself, to make sure you stay out of trouble and make the right decisions away from the park. They encourage you to live as an athlete, to do things properly. This is the perfect place to learn.”

Now, though, the education is over. He has to go out into the real world and find himself a new club.