This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 14 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tierney to miss three months as Arsenal confirm shoulder surgery

Nicolas Pepe has been passed fit to face Manchester City, but Arsenal will be without defender Kieran Tierney for an extended period.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 8:17 PM
55 minutes ago 89 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4934145
Kieran Tierney was injured against West Ham.
Kieran Tierney was injured against West Ham.
Kieran Tierney was injured against West Ham.

KIERAN TIERNEY WILL miss three months of action after Arsenal announced the defender will have surgery on his dislocated shoulder.

The former Celtic full-back, signed for a reported £25million in August, hurt his right shoulder against West Ham on Monday after falling awkwardly in his own penalty area.

Arsenal confirmed a significant blow for the 22-year-old on Saturday, saying he “will undergo surgery next week and rehabilitate for around three months”.

Tierney joined the club during rehabilitation for a pelvic injury, limiting him to 11 appearances across all competitions.

In more positive news for the Gunners, Nicolas Pepe has been declared available for selection ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League match with Manchester City.

Forward Pepe had suffered bruising to his left knee after scoring in the 3-1 win away at West Ham.

But Rob Holding (knee), Dani Ceballos (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (hamstring) and Granit Xhaka (concussion) are all out.

Bellerin and Ceballos are hoping to return to training next week, while Holding is expected to be back before the end of the month. Xhaka, meanwhile, will be managed under concussion protocol rules.

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie