Major blow for Scots as key man Tierney ruled out of long-awaited return to a major tournament

Scotland's Kieran Tierney. Source: PA

SCOTLAND WILL BE without Kieran Tierney for their Euro 2020 Group D opener against the Czech Republic.

The Tartan Army, competing at their first major tournament since 1998, play at Hampden Park this afternoon (2pm).

Arsenal defender Tierney was expected to start, but he has not made the matchday squad due to injury.

Your Scotland team taking on Czech Republic in our #EURO2020 opener.



COME ON SCOTLAND!#SCO pic.twitter.com/UU6NjNRL1M — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2021

