Major blow for Scots as key man Tierney ruled out of long-awaited return to a major tournament

SCOTLAND WILL BE without Kieran Tierney for their Euro 2020 Group D opener against the Czech Republic.
The Tartan Army, competing at their first major tournament since 1998, play at Hampden Park this afternoon (2pm).
Arsenal defender Tierney was expected to start, but he has not made the matchday squad due to injury.
Your Scotland team taking on Czech Republic in our #EURO2020 opener.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2021
COME ON SCOTLAND!#SCO pic.twitter.com/UU6NjNRL1M
More to follow
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS