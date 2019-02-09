McCarthy kicks 3-7 as Kilcummin cruise to All-Ireland title in Croke Park

Updated at 19.17

Kilcummin (Kerry) 5-13

Naomh Éanna (Antrim) 2-9

Declan Bogue reports from Croke Park

AN ABSOLUTELY FRANTIC first half in Croke Park paved the way for Kilcummin’s All-Ireland Intermediate win.

The ball was in the net for the first time after a mere two minutes.

Kieran Murphy’s mark from a Naomh Éanna kickout starting a Kilcummin move that was worked through to Kevin McCarthy – a late replacement here – and just as it looked like he was taken out he dished off to Matt Keane to roll home.

Naomh Éanna missed a gilt-edged chance when Eoin Nagle’s fisted pass across the goal was palmed onto the crossbar by Ethan Gibson and they were in further bother on seven minutes when McCarthy netted the second goal, leaving them 2-3 to no score in front.

Playing no sweeper was to their detriment as McCarthy worked his way through the entire full-back of markers before the first half was out.

Naomh Éanna came back into it with huge cheers greeting the next two points from Odhran Eastwood and they had a goal when a flighted delivery from Conan Lyttle was flashed to the net.

Brendan Kealy lifts the cup for Kilcummin. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Manager Frankie Fitzsimmons made two subs to stem the flow and they had another goal from Ruairi Scott to creep two points in arrears.

After that, Kilcummin manager Willie Maher identified that Naomh Éanna running game was effective and so made his son, William junior a sweeper to clog up the middle.

Kilcummin’s third goal came from the penalty spot, Kieran Murphy sending sub goalkeeper Michael Morgan the wrong way after original goalkeeper Paddy Flood was black carded for upending Noel Duggan.

Two brilliant saves from former Kerry goalkeeper Brendan Kealy kept Kilcummin in control of the second half as Naomh Éanna tried a fourth marker on Kevin McCarthy, who finished with a tally of 3-7, all from play.

Scorers for Naomh Éanna: Odhran Eastwood 0-7, 5f, Ruairi Scott 1-2, Eoin Nagle 1-0

Scorers for Kilcummin: Kevin McCarthy 3-7, Kieran Murphy 1-1 1-0 Pen, Gary O’Leary 0-3, Ian Devane, John McCarthy 0-1 each

Naomh Éanna

1. Paddy Flood

2. Killian Jennings

3. Damien Gault

4. Mick McNamee

5. Conan Lyttle

6. James McAuley

7. Conor McAuley

8. Philly Curran

9. Joe Maskey

10. Peter Healy

11. Ruairi Scott

12. Kristian Healy

13. Ethan Gibson

14. Odhran Eastwood

15. Eoin Nagle

Subs:

18. Ciaran O’Neill for Curran (20m)

23. Ciaran Thompson for C McAuley (25m)

16. Michael Morgan for Flood (22m – Black card replacement)

24. Cormac Eastwood for Gault (43m)

22. Niall McKeown for Gibson (53m)

17. Ryan Kennedy for Scott (57m)

19. Donal Walsh for K Healy (60m)

Kilcummin

1. Brendan Kealy

2. Sean ÓLeary

3. Donal Maher

4. Daniel Moynihan

5. Philip Casey

6. Chris ÓLeary

7. William Maher

8. Kieran Murphy

9. Kevin Gorman

10. Shane McSweeney

11. Gary ÓLeary

12. Padraig Nagle

13. Noel Duggan

23. Kevin McCarthy

15. Matt Keane

Subs:

18. John McCarthy for P Nagle (44m)

17. Daniel O’Leary for W Maher (44m)

14. Ian Devane for Duggan (53m)

21. Damien O’Leary for G O’Leary (55m)

20. Kelvin Teahan for Murphy (57m)

19. Mikey O’Shea for Keane (61m)

Referee: James Molloy (Galway)

