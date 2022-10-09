Leinster finalists Naas back on top as they clinch Kildare double with win over Clane

Naas 1-12

Clane 0-6

Ger McNally reports from Newbridge

NAAS RETAINED THEIR Kildare senior football title with a confident display in St Conleths Park today, crowned by an injury-time goal from Paddy McDermott.

The success for last year’s Leinster finalists clinches a county senior double for the club was their hurlers recently crowned champions as well.

Naas completely dominated the first half as Clane, despite playing with a strong wind, were happy to sit in a deep defensive position. The reigning champions led 0-5 to 0-1 at half time, with one 25th minute point from Shane O’Sullivan all Clane had to show for their efforts.

Clane certainly nullified the impact of Naas scoring threats Darragh Kirwan and Eamonn Callaghan but Naas are a more rounded team now and the likes of Paddy McDermott and Tom Browne raiding forward from wing back enjoyed the open spaces they were given.

Dermot Hanafin was another to see a lot of the ball and he kicked the first point in the second half.

O’Sullivan replied for Clane from a free before Naas goalkeeper Luke Mullins kicked his second point of the game, and Ciaran Doyle quickly added another.

Isla Doyle, daughter of Naas captain Eoin Doyle in the pre match parade. Source: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Clane briefly showed signs of life midway through the half when O’Sullivan and then full back Robbie Phillips scored in quick succession to leave them 0-8 to 0-5 behind, but those thoughts were shortlived.

Browne landed his second of the game and Naas were twice denied a goal when Clane goalkeeper Cian Burke saved superbly from Darragh Kirwan and then a minute later, Sean Hanafin.

However, there was only so much that Burke could do and he was finally beaten by Paddy McDermott in injury as Naas secured a well deserved win.

After their hurlers won their fourth successive county a couple of weeks ago, it’s now a back-to-back football and hurling double for Naas and there is no doubting that they are the dominant club in Kildare GAA at the moment.

Advertisement

Scorers for Naas: Luke Mullins 0-3 (0-2f, 0-1 ’45), Paddy McDermott 1-0, Alex Beirne 0-2, Tom Browne 0-2. Dermot Hanafin 0-1, Eamonn Callaghan 0-1 (0-1f), Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Ciaran Doyle 0-1, Jack Cleary 0-1.

Scorers for Clane: Shane O’Sullivan 0-4 (0-2f), Robbie Philips 0-1, Sam McCormack 0-1.

Naas

Luke Mullins

Mark Maguire, Brian Byrne, Cathal Daly

Tom Browne, Eoin Doyle, Paddy McDermott

Alex Beirne, James Burke

Paul McDermott, Dermot Hanafin, Brian Kane

Eamonn Callaghan, Darragh Kirwan, Ciaran Doyle.

Subs

Sean Hanafin for Burke (36)

Jack Cleary for Paul McDermott (52)

Jack McKevitt for Kane (53)

Kevin Cummins for C Doyle (57)

Eoghan Prizeman for Browne (60+3)

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Clane

Cian Burke

John Lynch, Chris Byrne, Harry O’Neill

Robbie Philips, Shane McCormack, Cian Shanahan

Tadhg Montgomery, Sean Christansen

Sam McCormack, Cormac Vizzard, Sam Reilly

Adam Fanning Brian McLoughlin, Shane O’Sullivan

Subs

Cathal O’Brien for Christanseen (42)

Jake Burke for Vizzard (42)

Oisin Tighe for Lynch (49)

Sean Callan for Fanning (60)

Danny Egan for McCormack (60)

Referee: Brendan Cawley