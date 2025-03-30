Offaly hold off Kildare fightback to be crowned Division 3 football league champions

Offaly 2-17

Kildare 1-18

MICKEY HARTE’S BRILLIANT record in league finals in a managerial capacity now has another successful addition.

Offaly claimed Division 3 honours with Jack Bryant and Cormac Egan netting in either half of their meeting with Leinster rivals Kildare.

Offaly held off Kildare’s late fightback to cut the deficit to two and saw Alex Beirne’s late attempt for a two-pointer drift wide, as Brian Flanagan’s side sought to force extra-time.

Success was merited for Offaly and maintained the positive vibes since Harte began working alongside Declan Kelly in steering the Faithful fortunes.

More to follow…