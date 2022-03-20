Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kildare hit 0-24 in win and Roscommon boost promotion hopes with latest victory

Meath defeated Clare elsewhere in Division 2 this afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 6:01 PM
Jimmy Hyland and Enda Smith both impressed today.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

Football League Results

Division 1

  • Kildare 0-24 Monaghan 1-12

Division 2

  • Offaly 0-14 Roscommon 2-18
  • Clare 0-9 Meath 0-10

KILDARE BOOSTED THER prospects of avoiding relegation from Division 1 this afternoon, while Roscommon remain on course for promotion from Division 2 and Meath enjoyed another success in the second tier.

Glenn Ryan saw his Kildare team chalk up 0-24 in an impressive scoring showing as they saw off Monaghan by nine points in Newbridge. It leaves Kildare in fourth place heading into the final round of games as they are away to Mayo next Sunday, while Monaghan are bottom of the table before they host Dublin in Clones. Yet only a point separates the two teams in a congested table.

Kildare were in front by five at the interval and that paved the way for their eventual triumph. Different forwards showed up well in the scoring department – Jimmy Hyland (0-6), Darragh Kirwan (0-5), Paddy Woodgate (0-4) and Ben McCormack (0-3).

For Monaghan, Conor McManus was top scorer with 0-8, Gary Mohan struck three points and Conor McCarthy hit the only goal of the game.

Roscommon remain unbeaten in Division 2 of the football league, as they had ten points to spare over Offaly in Tullamore, claiming success by 2-18 to 0-14.

Anthony Cunningham’s side are eyeing up promotion with the final round next Sunday when they meet Galway. Roscommon are currently in second place on 10 points, a point ahead of Derry.

Despite being reduced to 14 men in the first half when Keith Doyle was shown a second yellow card, Roscommon were always in control and enjoyed an advantage by 1-12 to 0-7 at half-time, Donie Smith finding the net. It was another Smith brother, Enda, who fired home Roscommon’s second goal in the 45th minute and they finished comfortably clear on the scoreboard.

Donie Smith shot 1-3 for the winners with Conor Cox scoring 0-5 and overall they had 12 players on the scoreboard. Offaly had nine different scorers with veteran Niall McNamee leading the way as he shot 0-5. Offaly face Cork next Sunday in a must win game in O’Connor Park.

andy-mcentee Meath boss Andy McEntee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Meath claimed their second win in Division 2 with a narrow success by 0-10 to 0-9 in Ennis over Clare. Both teams are safe from relegation and out of the promotion hunt, heading into the final day.

Andy McEntee’s side built on last Sunday’s win over Cork and are now unbeaten in four games. Shane Walsh (0-3) and Jordan Morris (0-2) were their leading scorers, while Keelan Sexton (0-4) and Eoin Cleary (0-3) pointed the way for Clare.

