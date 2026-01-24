Kildare fight back with late scores to grab draw with Tyrone in Omagh

Tyrone 2-16

Kildare 1-19

KILDARE ARE UP and running in a promising return to Division Two, a battling point salvaged away to Tyrone a real confidence booster as they prepare for a derby clash with Offaly next weekend.

Brian McLoughlin rescued the 14-man Lilywhites with a brilliantly executed two-point leveller to bring his tally for the evening to 0-9 at O’Neills Healy Park.

The Red Hands fell on the wrong side of a very fine margin last year, the first team to be relegated from Division One with seven points, just one short of a Mayo side that reached the league final.

But they stuttered to what will be for them a disappointing draw, and they certainly won’t entertain the notion that it’s going to be easy to negotiate a tricky path back to the top tier.

Ethan Jordan’s first league appearance started brightly as he sent over 0-5 in the opening quarter, easing the Red Hands two ahead with a two-point free after five minutes.

But Kildare newcomer Eoin Cully was causing problems with his pace and confidence, slipping past a couple of tackles for his second score to keep his side very much in touch.

Jordan’s second orange flag, a superb effort from play, had the home side 0-7 to 0-3 ahead by the end of the opening quarter, with Ciaran Bogue, an All-Ireland club junior finalist with Clogher, also on target.

Callum Bolton and Brendan Gibbons asserted themselves in the battle for possession around the middle as the Leinster men closed the gap through Brian McLoughlin.

And they took advantage of a wasteful spell by Tyrone to reel off four points, with playmaker Alex Beirne growing into the game.

Beirne (2), McLoughlin and Kevin Feely were all on target as they drew level on 29 minutes.

And they took the lead for the first time in first half stoppage time, Darragh Swords finishing to the net from close range following a goalmouth scramble to send the Lilywhites in with a 1-8 to 0-8 lead.

Tyrone wasted no time in trimming the deficit through Jordan and substitute Eoin McElholm, but a trademark Callum Bolton two-pointer restored the three points cushion.

The Red Hands were increasingly effective on the counter-attack, and raided for Cathal Donaghy to send Joe Oguz for a goal, planted clinically in the bottom corner of Cian Burke’s net in the 44th minute as they eased back in front.

Moments later the Lilywhites suffered a further blow, reduced to 14 men when midfielder Brendan Gibbons received a second yellow card.

Jordan’s evening took another positive turn as he fired over his third two-pointer, but again Kildare were able to find a response, Beirne also raising an orange flag from a long range free.

Kildare continued to hold their own in the middle third, but the pressure mounted in the closing stages.

Darragh Canavan came off the bench to slot over a couple of scores for a four points margin, the almost inevitable precursor to another Lily surge, as McLoughlin grabbed 0-3, bringing them level with a two-pointer with five minutes to play.

But Jordan capped a dream debut by crashing home a goal straight from the kick-out. However it was not enough, with McLoughlin claiming 0-3 down the straight, including a brilliant two-pointer right at the death.

Tyrone scorers: Ethan Jordan 1-9 (2 2 pt frees, 0-1f, 1 2pt play), Joe Oguz 1-0, Darragh Canavan 0-2, Michael Conroy (0-1f), Ciarán Bogue, Ronan Cassidy, Eoin McElholm 0-1 each.

Kildare scorers: Brian McLoughlin 0-9 (0-3f, 2 2pt play), Alex Beirne 0-5 (0-1f, 1 2pt free), Darragh Swords 1-0, Callum Bolton (1 2pt play), Eoin Cully 0-2 each, Kevin Feely 0-1.

Tyrone

Niall Morgan (Edendork)

Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran), Aidan Clarke (Omagh), Joey Clarke (Donaghmore)

Ben Cullen (Edendork), Michael McKernan (Coalisland), Ronan Cassidy (Donaghmore)

Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran), Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

Cathal Donaghy (Loughmacrory), Ciarán Bogue (Clogher), Ciarán Daly (Trillick)

Michael Conroy (Moy), Matthew Donnelly (Trillick), Ethan Jordan (Eglish)

Subs

Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan) for Bogue (h-t)

Eoin McElholm (Loughmacrory) for Conroy (h-t)

Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for Donaghy (51)

Frank Burns (Pomeroy) for Cassidy (67)

Kildare

Cian Burke (Clane)

Liam Kelly (Milltown), Padraic Spillane (Athy), Ryan Burke (Caragh)

James Harris Castlemitchell), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Brian Byrne (Naas)

Callum Bolton (Sarsfields), Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock)

Brian McLoughlin (Clane), Alex Beirne (Naas), Darragh Swords (Caragh)

Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Kevin Feely (Athy), Eoin Cully (Carbury)

Subs

Ryan Sinkey (Naas) for Swords (h-t)

Colm Moran (Athy) for Harris (65)

Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge) for Cully (68)

Referee: N Cullen (Fermanagh).

