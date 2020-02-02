Goal-happy Kilkenny and Dublin romp to big victories over Carlow and Laois

Laois' Willie Dunphy with Riain McBride and Sean Moran of Dublin.

KILKENNY AND DUBLIN enjoyed convincing wins over Carlow and Laois respectively today.

Dublin exacted revenge on Laois their their shock championship defeat last summer by prevailing on a scoreline of 4-18 to 2-17.

Oisin O’Rorke, David Keogh, Ronan Hayes and Eamonn Dillon were the goalscorers for Mattie Kenny’s side.

O’Rorke finished with 1-7 and despite two goals from Laois star Willie Dunphy, Dublin held firm to win by seven.

The Cats beat Carlow by 3-21 to 0-9 in a one-sided affair at Netwatch Cullen Park. It was the second game in-a-row the Cats put up that score, following their mauling of Dublin last weekend.

James Maher, Ger Aylward and Richie Hogan hit the net for the Cats, while Walter Walsh also kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Maher’s goal on ten minutes left Kilkenny in an unassailable lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

