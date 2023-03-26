Kilkenny see off Cork to set up Division 1 final with Limerick

LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
Kilkenny 2-22
Cork 0-22
Robert Cribbin reports from UPMC Nowlan Park
KILKENNY BOOKED THEIR place in a first Allianz National Hurling League Final since 2018 when running out six point winners over Cork in UPMC Nowlan Park.
The Cats led for almost the whole game and were always in a degree of control with goals from Martin Keoghan and Billy Drennan proving the difference between the sides.
The defeat in the Marble city was Cork’s first of the league season and although they weren’t helped by a second half red card to full back Eoin Downey, there’s still no doubting that they were second best on the day.
Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny side raced out of the traps as they hit the first three points with Richie Hogan marking his return to black and amber colours with a point from play before Drennan converted a free and a 65.
Placed balls became the story of the opening quarter with Drennan and Shane Kingston both finding their range as the hosts led 0-8 to 0-4 by the halfway mark of the half.
The Rebels came back into it with points from Shane Kingston and Conor Cahalane before the Cats took control when Martin Keoghan netted the game’s opening goal on the back of great build up work from Drennan and Paddy Deegan.
Kilkenny then maintained that advantage all the way to the interval with just a pair of Shane Kingston frees keeping Cork in touch.
Points were then shared at the beginning of the second half before Kilkenny were awarded a penalty when Cork corner back Damien Cahalane swiped across Drennan as he bore down on goal.
The 19 year old made no mistake in shooting past Patrick Collins goal as the home side opened up a six point lead.
Things got very lively on the far sideline a couple of minutes in an incident that saw Cork’s Eoin Downey awarded a straight red card while Kilkenny’s Timmy Clifford and Paddy Deegan as well as Tommy O’Connell were given yellow cards for the part they played.
While the introduction of Patrick Horgan did help the Rebels, Kilkenny were still able to see the game out at their ease and they will now meet Limerick in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider in two weeks time.
Kilkenny Scorers- Billy Drennan 1-13 (8f, 4 65′s), Martin Keoghan 1-0, Alan Murphy 0-2, John Donnelly 0-2, Conor Fogarty 0-1, Timmy Clifford 0-1, Richie Hogan 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1, Gearoid Dunne 0-1
Cork Scorers- Shane Kingston 0-9 (8f), Patrick Horgan 0-3, (3f), Shane Barrett 0-3, Conor Cahalane 0-2, Padraig Power 0-2, Robert Downey 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)
3. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale)
6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
15. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
11. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
12. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
13. Billy Drennan (Galmoy)
14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
10. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro)
Subs:
22. Cian Kenny (James Stephens) for Hogan 50
25. Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan) for Clifford 58
23. Niall Brennan (Lisdowney) for A.Murphy 67
17. Conor Delaney (Erins Own) for Corcoran 69
18. Evan Cody (Dicksboro) for Butler 71
Cork
1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers)
4. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
5. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
9. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s)
10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)
13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
14. Padraig Power (Blarney)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
Subs:
21. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for Twomey 50
26. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) for O’Connor 50
17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for C.Cahalane 53
22. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s) for Power 66
Ref: John Keenan (Wicklow)
