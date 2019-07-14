1 min ago

Good afternoon, and welcome along to our liveblog for the first of this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-finals.

There’s a serious game of hurling in store at Croke Park, where Kilkenny and Cork will square off at 2pm.

Stick with us here and we’ll keep you up to date on all the key moments that occur during the meeting of two of the game’s oldest — and fiercest — rivals.