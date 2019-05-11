This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

3,143 Views 0 Comments
Share

TV coverage of tonight’s game is on Sky Sports. Here’s the teams named to start:

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

8. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

And there’s also hurling ties in the Joe McDonagh Cup of interest today. Later on it’s Offaly against Laois in Tullamore at 7pm and currently in Dunloy, it’s Antrim entertaining Kerry. 11 minutes into the second half and it’s 2-11 to 0-11 in favour of Antrim.

There’s also a few football encounters that we’ll be keeping an eye on tonight. After the first shots were fired in Connacht last Sunday, it’s the turn of Leinster and Munster for their openers this evening.

  • Leinster SFC: Wicklow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm.
  • Munster SFC: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm; Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 7pm.

And it’s back…after a thrilling summer of hurling in 2018, the championship action in 2019 is about to commence. It’s Leinster where the focus is on this evening as Kilkenny take on Dublin in the opening game in the province.

Nowlan Park hosts the round-robin clash with Brian Cody the familiar presence in charge of Kilkenny as he goes up against a Dublin team guided by Mattie Kenny, the Galway native and Cuala All-Ireland club winning supremo, for the first time in the championship arena.

Throw-in is 7pm and we’re counting down to the action.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie