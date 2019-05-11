We’re also keeping an eye on tonight’s Gaelic football action.
TV coverage of tonight’s game is on Sky Sports. Here’s the teams named to start:
Dublin
1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)
2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)
5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)
10. David Treacy (Cuala)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)
Kilkenny
1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)
2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
8. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
And there’s also hurling ties in the Joe McDonagh Cup of interest today. Later on it’s Offaly against Laois in Tullamore at 7pm and currently in Dunloy, it’s Antrim entertaining Kerry. 11 minutes into the second half and it’s 2-11 to 0-11 in favour of Antrim.
There’s also a few football encounters that we’ll be keeping an eye on tonight. After the first shots were fired in Connacht last Sunday, it’s the turn of Leinster and Munster for their openers this evening.
- Leinster SFC: Wicklow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm.
- Munster SFC: Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm; Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Ennis, 7pm.
And it’s back…after a thrilling summer of hurling in 2018, the championship action in 2019 is about to commence. It’s Leinster where the focus is on this evening as Kilkenny take on Dublin in the opening game in the province.
Nowlan Park hosts the round-robin clash with Brian Cody the familiar presence in charge of Kilkenny as he goes up against a Dublin team guided by Mattie Kenny, the Galway native and Cuala All-Ireland club winning supremo, for the first time in the championship arena.
Throw-in is 7pm and we’re counting down to the action.
