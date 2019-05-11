15 mins ago

And it’s back…after a thrilling summer of hurling in 2018, the championship action in 2019 is about to commence. It’s Leinster where the focus is on this evening as Kilkenny take on Dublin in the opening game in the province.

Nowlan Park hosts the round-robin clash with Brian Cody the familiar presence in charge of Kilkenny as he goes up against a Dublin team guided by Mattie Kenny, the Galway native and Cuala All-Ireland club winning supremo, for the first time in the championship arena.

Throw-in is 7pm and we’re counting down to the action.